KPop Demon Hunters Creator Shares New Update on Its Sequel

It was easy to predict that Rumi, Mira, and Zoey’s initial offering would receive a sequel, especially considering that KPop Demon Hunters has become Netflix’s biggest animated movie of all time. Unfortunately, the highly anticipated part two received some devastating news for those hoping for a quick release. In recent reports, KPop Demon Hunters 2 was revealed to potentially be released in 2029, meaning that we’ll be waiting for several more years to see the supernatural idol group return to the screen. In a recent interview, director and screenwriter Maggie Chang gave an update on the upcoming sequel and its current trajectory.

In a recent interview with the outlet Bloomberg, Chang talked about the sequel and when the production team will most likely get production going, “I can’t really say that officially, but I would say…in a world that loves sequels, I don’t think it’s a surprise that something else could be coming. It’s going to be a long wait for anything because, unfortunately, animation just takes a long time. Although this awards run has been amazing and fun, I just can’t wait to dive right back into another movie and to figure something out, you know, for the world to share. I’m sure that’s what a lot of people hope.” You can check out the video itself by clicking here.

KPop Demon Hunters’ Golden Run

Courtesy of Netflix / Sony Pictures Animation

While the sequel film might still be years away, KPop Demon Hunters is set to have a big 2026, all the same. On Sunday, March 15th, the Sony Pictures film has been nominated for some major Oscars at this year’s Academy Awards. Not only is the animated idol group nominated for “Best Animated Feature,” but the single tune “Golden” has been nominated for “Best Original Song.” With KPop Demon Hunters having some serious animated contenders with the likes of Zootopia 2, Elio, and Arco, an Oscar is far from confirmed, though signs are good that the movie might bring back some form of gold next month.

Alongside the upcoming sequel film, Netflix has lots of plans when it comes to KPop Demon Hunters. The movie has been, allegedly, thought of as Netflix’s “Frozen” behind the scenes, with the streaming service looking to create a live-action adaptation, animated television series, and worldwide tour. While details regarding these ancillary projects have yet to be revealed, the popularity of the Sony film might mean we learn more about these sooner rather than later.

For those who might have missed it, Chang discussed the upcoming sequel last year in light of KPop Demon Hunters’ runaway success. Specifically, the director and screenwriter hinted at what is to come, “There’s definitely more we can do with these characters in this world. Whatever it will be, it will be a story that deserves to be a sequel, and it will be something that we want to see.

