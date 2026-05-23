KPop Demon Hunters Is Officially Just 1 Month Away From a Netflix Record That Seemed Impossible

In June 2025, Kpop Demon Hunters arrived on Netflix with minimal fanfare. Nearly one year later, it is firmly established as one of the streamer’s biggest success stories of all time. Becoming a global phenomenon thanks to word of mouth, strong reviews, and a catchy soundtrack, Kpop Demon Hunters has been on quite a run over the past 11 months. Even after it took home a couple of Oscars at this year’s ceremony, it continues to rack up high viewership numbers every week. With the latest update, the animated sensation is on the precipice of accomplishing a goal many would have thought was impossible not too long ago.

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For the week of May 11th-17th, Kpop Demon Hunters was the No. 6 movie on Netflix globally, During that time, it accumulated 3.8 million views and was watched for a total of 6.4 million hours. This was the 48th consecutive week the film ranked in Netflix’s top 10 worldwide. Its streak of being in the top 10 in the United States ended after 46 weeks.

Can Kpop Demon Hunters‘ Streak Extend to 52 Weeks?

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Kpop Demon Hunters is now officially four weeks away from placing in Netflix’s global top 10 for a full calendar year. It would be the streamer’s first ever movie or TV show to achieve that feat if it gets there. The question now becomes whether or not it has enough left in the tank to remain on the chart for another month. At first glance, it shouldn’t have any trouble adding a few more weeks to its streak. Despite being nearly a year old, the movie continues to be a fairly sizable draw. It’s proven to have a tremendous amount of staying power, so it would be unwise to bet against Kpop Demon Hunters until proven otherwise.

Over the course of this month, Kpop Demon Hunters‘ weekly number of views has stayed in the same ballpark. For the week of May 4th-10th, it had 3.6 million views, and 3.9 million the week before that. That’s a bit of a decline from where things were throughout April (there was an average of 4.56 million views weekly from March 30th-April 26th), but not enough to suggest a drop out of the top 10 is imminent. From May 11th-17th, Mechanic: Resurrection and I Am Legend were tied for the final spot with 2.8 million views, so it would likely take a stark decline for Kpop Demon Hunters to fall out of the top 10 entirely. The views could drop about a million and it could still earn a spot.

Granted, we saw the film take a sharp tumble off the domestic chart. In its 46th week, Kpop Demon Hunters was the No. 5 film in the U.S. and then the streak ended. The obvious difference there, of course, is that it just pertains to one territory, and Kpop Demon Hunters seems to be doing just fine internationally. In fact, its views this past week were slightly up from May 4th-10th (when it dropped out of the American chart), so the global fan base of Kpop Demon Hunters should keep the numbers strong. At this point, it would be a surprise if it didn’t reach a streak of 52 weeks.

It’ll be interesting to see what (if anything) causes Kpop Demon Hunters to fall out of the global top 10. This is a largely unprecedented situation. Typically, hit movies have their time in the spotlight before fading out (whether it’s at the box office or on streaming charts). Some of the biggest Netflix originals of the spring, including Thrash and Roommates, only stayed on the top 10 for a few weeks prior to falling off. Kpop Demon Hunters has wildly surpassed all expectations, and it’s hard to envision Netflix’s chart without it. When the day does come that it drops out, it might be an even bigger surprise than this current streak.

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