KPop Demon Hunters is About to Break an Unthinkable Record

KPop Demon Hunters is the movie no one saw coming. It’s had runaway success at every turn, breaking records, winning awards, and launching careers of hard-working artists who had been laboring behind the scenes for years. From the animation, to the voice acting, to the music, KPop Demon Hunters never had a single miss—a fact which has convinced Netflix to release a sequel film in the coming years, as well as the reason it’s smashed every record set in front of it.

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First noted by Screen Rant, if the film manages to stay in the Top 10 Most Watched for the next seven weeks, until June 20th, the same day it debuted on the platform in 2025, it will have been in the Top 10 for an entire year—a feat that no other movie or show can claim. This will come on the heels of another incredible milestone: KPop Demon Hunters is the most-watched movie of all time on Netflix—an honor the film earned only months after its release.

KPop Demon Hunters Has More Than Earned Its Spot at the Top

Courtesy of Netflix

The film centers around a wildly famous K-pop girl group, HUNTR/X, as they dominate the music charts. When Rumi, Mira, and Zoey aren’t making albums or selling out stadiums, they’re hunting demons—the real reason they formed their band in the first place. Their voices, like those of the hunters who came before them, power the Honmoon, the barrier that keeps the world safe from demons. But soon they find themselves up against the Saja Boys, a boy band made of demons, intent on destroying the Honmoon by using their fans against HUNTR/X. And that’s not even the most dangerous part. Rumi has a secret she can’t share with her fellow hunters.

It’s a movie that has literally everything: a heartbreaking storyline centered on identity, friendship, and the question of our place in the world. There’s also a tragic, forbidden romance, the fact that the film is deeply rooted in Korean folklore, and not one but two adorable animal sidekicks. Beyond that, the music is insanely catchy; it’s well-made and masterfully written, sure to stick in your head for days on end. And the voice acting is stellar, making it no surprise that KPop Demon Hunters is likely to break this previously unthinkable record. So, unless ten other movies come out of the woodwork and somehow manage to rake in millions upon millions of views each in the next few weeks, it’s safe to say that KPop Demon Hunters will be bringing home the gold—something that it’s more than earned at this point.

What do you think about KPop Demon Hunters being in the Netflix Top 10 Most Watched list for nearly the last year? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to keep the conversation going over at the ComicBook forum.