KPop Demon Hunters 2026 Toys Lineup Is Massive, But These 5 Steal The Show

KPop Demon Hunters was one of the biggest success stories of 2025 and is now fresh off wins at the Emmys and Grammys; the fun is only just beginning for the franchise. A sequel is officially on the way, but fans don’t have to wait until 2029 to start building out their KPop Demon Hunters collection thanks to a number of new toy lines and collectibles. The 2026 lineup has now been fully revealed, and it’s absolutely massive, but these 5 entries can’t help but steal the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

5. KPop Derpy Furblet

While the members of HUNTR/X and Saja Boys command most of the attention in the new rollout, you can rest assured that there will be plenty of love shown to the most adorable and yet somewhat unsettling tiger known as Derpy. Now, Hasbro has given their popular Furblet line a Derpy makeover, and it’s likely to be a hit. If you want a different spin, Hasbro also has a Saja Boy Demon version, and you can check out both in the images above.

FURBY FURBLETS KPOP DEMON HUNTERS DERPY TIGER

HASBRO – Ages 6 years & up | Retail Price: $14.99| Available at most major retailers starting 7/15/26 – Furblets join the KPop Demon Hunters universe with the Derpy Tiger edition! This mini FURBY interactive toy comes with Derpy Tiger’s mini envelope accessory for display and pretend play. Press the head, heart gem, and mouth to explore over 45 different sound effects. The ears also pop open when you press the head, then fold them over the eyes to do it again. Take your little bestie on the go with the keychain clip that’s perfect for cute backpack accessories and more.

FURBY FURBLETS KPOP DEMON HUNTERS SAJA BOY DEMON

HASBRO – Ages 6 years & up | Retail Price: $14.99 | Available at most major retailers starting 7/15/26 – Furblets join the KPop Demon Hunters universe with the Saja Boy Demon edition! This mini FURBY interactive toy comes with Saja Boy’s gat-style hat for display and pretend play. Press the head, heart gem, and mouth to explore over 45 different sound effects. The ears also pop open when you press the head, then fold them over the eyes to do it again. Take your little demon on the go with the keychain clip that’s perfect for cute backpack accessories and more.

4. KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Battle Rumi Deluxe Fashion Doll

Jason Tidwell

The spotlight moves to Rumi for this next entry, and we are specifically talking about the HUNTR/X Battle Rumi Deluxe Fashion Doll. So far, this is the only version of Rumi, Zoey, or Mira in their black battle suits from the movie, and this is also a nice middle ground between doll and action figure with 11 points of articulation. Throw in her Four Tiger sword, and you’ve got a pretty slick and unique Rumi addition to the KPop Demon Hunters Collection.

KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Battle Rumi Deluxe Fashion Doll – $53.99 – Relive the pivotal moment when Rumi hunts demons, and Jinu learns her secret with this deluxe fashion doll from Netflix’s most popular film, KPop Demon Hunters. Rumi is ready for battle with 11 posable “joints” and all-black tactical gear accented with sparkly purple finishes. Her shimmering Four Tiger Sword accessory completes the look.

3. NERF HUNTR/X Weapons Roleplay Line

For those who want to step into the shoes of their favorite HUNTR/X member, Hasbro has a new NERF line of HUNTR/X weapons that are right up your alley. Fans can pick up Rumi’s Four Tiger Sword, Zoey’s Spirit Blades, and Mira’s Curved Moon Sword to bring the movie to real-world life, and while they are all impressive, the Curved Moon Sword might be the coolest thanks to its unique design and the fact that it’s the largest of all the weapons in the line.

NERF KPOP DEMON HUNTERS ZOEY’S SPIRIT BLADES

(HASBRO | Ages 6 years & up | Retail Price: $9.99 | Available at most major retailers starting 7/15/26) – Kids can imagine themselves as part of HUNTR/X with the NERF KPop Demon Hunters Zoey’s Spirit Blades inspired by the Netflix animated film! They capture the look of the blades used by rapper and demon hunter Zoey in the musical fantasy about the HUNTR/X K-Pop girl group that secretly doubles as a trio of demon hunters. The bubbly, fun-loving Zoey wields the blades to battle demons. They’re perfect accessories for role play, cosplay, and epic demon-hunting adventures. Expand the imaginative game play and build your KPop Demon Hunters collection with Rumi’s Four Tiger Sword and Mira’s Curved Moon Blade (each sold separately, subject to availability).

NERF KPOP DEMON HUNTERS RUMI’S FOUR TIGER SWORD

(HASBRO | Ages 6 years & up | Retail Price: $14.99 | Available at most major retailers starting 7/15/26) – The NERF KPop Demon Hunters Rumi’s Four Tiger Sword is inspired by the Netflix animated movie! It captures the look of the Sword used by Rumi, lead HUNTR/X singer and demon hunter in the musical fantasy about a K-Pop girl group that secretly doubles as a trio of demon hunters. Rumi is lead singer of the HUNTR/X group and wields the Four Tiger Sword to battle demons. The 24-inch sword has a foam blade with pearlescent treatment, plastic core, and plastic hilt. It’s a perfect accessory for role play, cosplay, and epic demon-hunting adventures. Expand the imaginative game play and build your KPop Demon Hunters collection with Zoey’s Spirit Blades and Mira’s Curved Moon Sword (each sold separately, subject to availability).

NERF KPOP DEMON HUNTERS MIRA’S CURVED MOON SWORD

(HASBRO | Ages 6 years & up | Retail Price: $19.99 Available at most major retailers starting 7/15/26) – The NERF KPop Demon Hunters Mira’s Curved Moon Sword is inspired by the Netflix animated film! It captures the look of the sword used by Mira, HUNTR/X dancer and demon hunter in the musical fantasy about a K-Pop girl group that secretly doubles as a trio of demon hunters. Mira is the lead dancer and choreographer in the HUNTR/X group and wields the Curved Moon Sword to battle demons. The 36-inch sword has a foam blade with pearlescent decoration and a plastic core and a plastic hilt. It’s a perfect accessory for role play, cosplay, and epic demon-hunting adventures. Expand the imaginative game play and build your KPop Demon Hunters collection with Zoey’s Spirit Blades and Rumi’s Four Tiger Sword (each sold separately, subject to availability).

2. HUNTR/X Hot Toys Figures

This entry could have easily been in the top spot, but even at no. 2, fans are going to want to add the new Hot Toys HUNTR/X figures to their collections. Hot Toys brings their top-tier attention to detail and articulation to Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, and they all look fantastic. Not only will each figure come with their trademark weapon, but they will also include a host of unique accessories and details.

Those include elements like Rumi’s braid with embedded bendable wire, microphones, and individualized Ramen cups, cell phones, and a lenticular character backdrop, as well as swappable face sculpts. The only setback is the over $250 dollar price point, and while they are most certainly worth it, that price point will keep some from being able to pick these up for the toy display.

Rumi Includes:

A meticulously tailored “How It’s Done” stage outfit

Sain-geom (Four Tiger Sword)

Newly developed headsculpt with two (2) interchangeable face sculpts (smiling and singing expression) and separate rolling eyeballs

HUNTR/X lightstick, holographic signed poster, and cup noodles accessories

Lenticular character backdrop and figure stand

Mira Includes:

Her striking “How It’s Done” stage outfit

includes a black cropped top with printed graphic details and a silver colored epaulette

Gok-do (Curved Moon Sword)

Pink sculpted hair and a headsculpt with two interchangeable face sculpts (smiling and singing expressions)

Microphone and smartphone accessories

Figure stand and lenticular backdrop

Zoey Includes:

Tailored “How It’s Done” stage outfit

includes a teal halter-neck crop top paired with a gold-colored bracelet

high-waist parachute pants showcase bold colors with symmetrical patterns

Black double-braided buns with micro-bangs, plus two (2) interchangeable face sculpts (smiling and singing expression)

Two (2) sets of Shin-kal (Spirit Blade)

Sneakers, diary, and more jewelry accessories

Specially designed figure stand with lenticular backdrop

1. KPop Demon Hunters Action Figure Line

This was a close battle with the Hot Toys figures, but I think the Mattel line edges it out in terms of what you get for a really great price. The 6-inch figures from Mattel are going to include all three HUNTR/X members and all five Saja Boys (via Toy News International), and so far, the sculpts and paint applications look great, but it gets better.

Each figure comes with two swappable faces and hands that allow you to recreate their Ramen scenes from the movie, as well as their Soda Pop performance. HUNTR/X also comes with their trademark weapons, a base, and over 18 points of articulation, and all for $21.95 each.

That’s a pretty stellar value, so as long as the final product matches these early images, these will be some of the more highly sought-after figures later this year. You can find the official description for the figures below.

Netflix’s most popular film, KPop Demon Hunters comes alive with fan-favorite characters in a 6-inch action figure scale! HUNTR/X shows us how it’s done, done, done in their opening performance ‘fit as the Saja Boys steal fans’ hearts – and souls – in their ‘Soda Pop’ looks. Epic adventures ahead with each character’s interchangeable hands and faces,18+ points of articulation, and movie-inspired weapons and accessories.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!