Funko Launches ‘Kubo and the Two Strings’ Pop Figures

Funko has launched a trio of Pop figures based on the 2016 stop-motion masterpiece Kubo and the Two Strings!

The lineup includes a tough snow monkey named Monkey, Kubo and his origami sidekick Little Hanzo, and a version of Kubo wearing his father’s armor. You can pre-order the entire series of Kubo and the Two Strings Funko Pops right here with shipping slated for November.

If you haven’t seen Kubo and the Two Strings, check it out on Netflix. It’s a gorgeous film that was a huge hit with critics. The synopsis reads:

“Kubo and the Two Strings is an epic action-adventure set in a fantastical Japan from acclaimed animation studio LAIKA. Clever, kindhearted Kubo (voiced by Art Parkinson of “Game of Thrones”) ekes out a humble living, telling stories to the people of his seaside town including Hosato (George Takei), Akihiro (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa), and Kameyo (Academy Award nominee Brenda Vaccaro). But his relatively quiet existence is shattered when he accidentally summons a spirit from his past which storms down from the heavens to enforce an age-old vendetta. Now on the run, Kubo joins forces with Monkey (Academy Award winner Charlize Theron) and Beetle (Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey), and sets out on a thrilling quest to save his family and solve the mystery of his fallen father, the greatest samurai warrior the world has ever known. With the help of his shamisen – a magical musical instrument – Kubo must battle gods and monsters, including the vengeful Moon King (Academy Award nominee Ralph Fiennes) and the evil twin Sisters (Academy Award nominee Rooney Mara), to unlock the secret of his legacy, reunite his family, and fulfill his heroic destiny.”

Another highly acclaimed stop-motion film is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and Funko is marking the occasion. Naturally, we’re talking about Disney’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, which just got a new collection of 5 Star figures!

If you are unfamiliar, Funko’s 5 Star figures are basically enhanced versions of their beloved Pops. Features include more realistic details, three points of articulation for posing, and fun accessories. The NBX line includes The Pumpkin King Jack Skellington (with Zero), Sally (with a black cat and flower), the villainous Oogie Boogie (with dice), and his henchmen Lock, Shock, and Barrel (with removable masks, a plunger, bone slingshot, and lollipop respectively). You can pre-order the entire The Nightmare Before Christmas 5-Star lineup right here with shipping slated for September.

Previous releases in the Funko 5-Star lineup include collections for Batman and Harry Potter. You can shop them all right here.

