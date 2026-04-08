Legendary Creator Confirms Next Disney Film of Beloved Animated Franchise

While Disney has become well known for many of its original animated heroes, including Simba, Aladdin, Moana, Wreck-It-Ralph, and perhaps too many others to count, this hasn’t stopped the studio from adapting well-known protagonists to the screen. One franchise, in particular, has become a major winner for Disney as the series has spawned multiple live-action and animated movies alike. Diary of a Wimpy Kid first began as a series of novels that arrived in 2007 and has since released books, along with animated and live-action efforts. In a recent interview with franchise creator Jeff Kinney, the author hinted at more to come.

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In an interview with the podcast “Da Bois Podcast,” Kinney confirmed that the next film was currently in production at Disney. Specifically, Jeff stated, “What’s funny is that today, I’m working on the next movie. I can’t say what it is, but it’s one of the more important books in the Wimpy Kid canon. I’m working on the script right now.” The interviewer then proceeded to address a rumor that had been circulating regarding the next film using the novel, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway, as its source. Kinney dodged the question by stating, “I can neither confirm nor deny. You might be in the right territory, but we’ll see.”

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What is The Getaway?

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Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway is the twelfth book in the hit novel line, focusing on its titular character as his family decides to escape the cold weather for warmer pastures. Specifically, the novel is described by the official website as such: “With the cold weather and the stress of the approaching holiday season, the Heffleys decide to escape to a tropical island resort for some much-needed rest and relaxation. A few days in paradise should do wonders for Greg and his frazzled family. But the Heffleys soon discover that paradise isn’t everything it’s cracked up to be. Sun poisoning, stomach troubles, and venomous critters all threaten to ruin the family’s vacation. Can their trip be saved, or will this island getaway end in disaster?”

The latest animated film in the franchise was 2025’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw, which forewent theaters to instead arrive exclusively on Disney+. While the franchise has spawned several live-action films, Greg’s recent cinematic adventures have been created using CG animation, which is sure to be the same method used for the upcoming film. As of the writing of this article, there are twenty-one novels that have been released under the franchise’s umbrella, so should Disney wish to continue making more movies focusing on Greg, they won’t be lacking material to do so. The Getaway, for example, was released as something of a halfway mark for the franchise. To date, author Greg Kinney hasn’t confirmed that the series is ending anytime soon, meaning there could be far more stories to fuel the Disney films in the future.

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