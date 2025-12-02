Disney is Planning to Release Competition to Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 With Fan Favorite Franchise

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is planning to be one of the biggest new movies this month at theaters, at least if the original film is any indication. Although Freddy Fazbear’s first live-action foray was available streaming the same day it hit theaters, this fact didn’t stop the Blumhouse horror movie from netting over eighty million dollars during its opening weekend. In a surprise twist, Disney is releasing a brand new movie from a successful franchise that might just act as competition to the horror franchise, bypassing theaters to add another heavy hitter to Disney+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On December 5th, the same day when Five Nights at Freddy’s returns to the silver screen, Disney+ is planning to release the next entry of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise. While it might be hard to believe that the next entry of Greg Heffley’s mundane will dethrone the animatronic nightmares from Blumhouse, this will make for the eighth movie of the franchise to date. So far, there have been four live-action Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies, with the upcoming release marking the fourth for the animated series. Titled Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw, the next movie will focus on the differences between Greg and his father, which will see the titular character attempting to mend fences to avoid military school. Using CG animation, the film will bypass theaters entirely for Disney+, so for those expecting box office numbers, you’ll be out of luck.

Play video

Another Night at Freddy’s

blumhouse

The lore surrounding Five Nights at Freddy’s at this point has become legendary, with the video game series, the graphic novels, the novels, the music albums, and more diving into the background that made this franchise such a success. For the second film, Freddy and his animatronic friends have burst free from their playhouse enclosure, seemingly set to spread some PG-13 chaos across the world. With protagonist Mike and his young sister Abby once again unexpectedly drawn into this campfire story, we’re sure to see some creepy old and new faces make their presence known.

As of the writing of this article, a third entry in the live-action Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise has yet to be confirmed. However, it seems like a safe bet that the horror series will at least have a few more movies released in the future. To date, the horror video game series has released over twenty games in total via official entries and spin-offs, weaving a wild narrative across consoles and personal computers. Freddy Fazbear has become one of the biggest horror icons for Blumhouse in terms of overall profits; thus, it would be easy to see far more live-action entries that expand on the supernatural series. We don’t expect Diary of Wimpy Kid to ever dive into the horror realm, but it is a major franchise that could steal some of Freddy’s thunder.

What do you think of this week’s upcoming conflict between Freddy and Gregory? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!