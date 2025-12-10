Disney+’s Beloved Fantasy Series Finally Returns for a Second Season

One of Disney+‘s biggest original shows just returned following a near two-year wait to bring subscribers on another epic adventure through the world of Greek mythology. December has been a big month for original programming at the platform, with everything from Are You Sure?!? and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw being released. Subscribers can now also stream the two-episode Season 2 premiere of the streamer’s best fantasy series.

On December 10th, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 premiered, with two new episodes now streaming. The hit series is based on Rick Riordan’s fantasy novel series and centers around the titular character, who discovers that he is a young demigod and son of Poseidon. Season 2 adapts The Sea of Monsters and sees Percy journeying into the deadly Sea of Monsters to find the Golden Fleece and save Camp Half-Blood. Season 2 will consist of eight episodes, with new episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+, leading into the Season 2 finale on January 21st.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Crashes Onto Disney+ With a Perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is one of Disney+’s biggest shows, both in terms of record-breaking success and critical and audience approval. Although the 2010s film adaptations of Riordan’s beloved books were met with a mixed reception, the Disney+ show has been overwhelmingly well-received. After Season 1, which became the biggest premiere for Disney Branded Television ever, scored a 91% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes with high praise for it being a faithful adaptation, Season 2 is back with a bang, earning a perfect 100% critic score.

ComicBook’s Nicole Drum gave the season a 4 out of 5 and said the show “doesn’t lose its momentum from Season 1 to Season 2. The characters have grown, the quest is bigger, but everyone is up to the challenge and, once again, it feels like we’ve been favored by the gods themselves.” Lissete Lanuza Sáenz wrote for fangirlish that “Season 2 is a home run” and is “bigger. It’s cheekier. It’s bolder. And it might just be better than Season 1.” Critics gave high praise to the season’s more mature tone, deeper character focus, stronger emotional core, and faithful yet fresh approach to the story, with Season 2 making a few changes to the source material that actually work and delivering bigger action and adventure.

It remains to be seen if Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 will rise to the same level of record-breaking success as Season 1, but the series has launched back onto the streaming charts with its return. The show currently ranks No. 2 on Disney+, signaling its enduring popularity with fans.

Will There Be a Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3?

There are still six more episodes of Season 2 left to air, but fans can rest easy knowing that when the Season 2 finale does roll around, Season 3 is guaranteed. Percy Jackson and the Olympians received an early Season 3 renewal all the way back in March. The upcoming third season will be adapted from the third book in Riordan’s original series, The Titan’s Curse. Filming for Season 3 began in August, but a premiere date hasn’t yet been announced.

