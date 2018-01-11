Save 50% On This Giant ‘LEGO Batman Movie’ Batwing Set

Amazon is running a huge deal on The Lego Batman Movie The Batwing 70916 kit that drops the price by 50% to only $45. That’s a spectacular value for a set that has over 1000 pieces. Additional details on the set are are available below, but it might be a good idea to save time and grab it right here on Amazon before they sell out or the deal ends.

The Batwing in this LEGO set features a dual minifigure cockpit for Batman and Robin that opens, rotating boosters, adjustable wings for flight and landing modes, two spring-loaded shooters, two disc shooters and a rear compartment with a mini Batmobile inside. Harley Quinn has a mobile cannon with a 6-stud rapid shooter. The set includes three minifigures with weapons and accessory elements including Batman’s Batarang and Harley’s hammer.

• Build Batman’s awesome jet with multi-mode wings, a secret mini-car and disc shooters!

• Featured in THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE

• Includes Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn with buildable rapid-fire cannon and hammer

• THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE building toys are compatible with all LEGO construction sets for creative building

• Batwing vehicle is over 5″ high, 12″ long and 18″ wide in flight mode, and over 3″ high, 12″ long and 20″ wide in landing mode. Harley Quinn’s cannon is over 2″ high, 3″ long and 1″ wide. Mini-car is over 1″ high, 1″ long and 1″ wide

• 1053 pieces – For boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 14 years old

