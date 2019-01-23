‘The LEGO Movie 2’ Features Ruth Bader Ginsburg Cameo

After a five-year long wait, we are now less than a month away from The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, the highly-anticipated LEGO Movie sequel. The film will be filled with classic superheroes like Batman and Superman, and it was just revealed that they’ve added another iconic hero to its long roster… Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ginsburg will appear as “part of the creative younger sister’s universe.” While RBG won’t be voicing the character herself (she’s pretty busy, guys), she did “give her approval to have her likeness appear in the movie.”

According to the film’s director, Mike Mitchell, the creative team behind the movie really wanted someone you’d never expect to show up in the animated movie.

“These movies are so full of surprises. And we were thinking, ‘Who’s the last person you would think to see in a Lego film as a minifig?’ Ruth Bader Ginsburg!” Mitchell told USA Today. “And we’re all huge fans. It made us laugh to think of having her enter this world.”

The film’s producers, Chris Miller and Phil Lord, chimed in on the subject and let it be known who they look for in LEGO cameos. “We just were trying to think of people who should be immortalized in Lego and who seem fun at weddings,” they explained.

Lord and Miller co-wrote the new LEGO Movie with multiple people, including Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the showrunner for Netflix’s BoJack Horseman. Lord and Miller are also currently riding high from the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which Lord co-wrote and they both co-produced.

The new LEGO Movie will mark the third in the last year to feature Ginsburg, who was the subject of last year’s popular documentary, RBG. Currently, you can catch Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Theory of Everything) portraying the Supreme Court Justice in the film On the Basis of Sex.

The LEGO Movie 2 will see Emmet (Chris Pratt), Lucy (Elizabeth Banks), Batman (Will Arnett), and their friends stuck in a new problem, as the LEGO DUPLO invaders have arrived and taken over the world. The cast will also see the returns of Alison Brie as Unikitty, Nick Offerman as Metal Beard, Charlie Day as Benny, and Channing Tatum as Superman. New cast members include Stephanie Beatriz as Sweet Mayhem, and Tiffany Haddish as Queen Whatevra Wa-Nabi. The film also features a catchy new song!

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part will debut in theatres on February 8, 2019.