Chris Evans Reacts to Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter in Doctor Strange 2

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) may have handed off the shield of Captain America in Avengers: Endgame, but there's another new captain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter. Atwell co-starred with Evans in two Captain America movies, reprising the Peggy Carter role in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ant-Man in 2015 before Peggy and Steve's sendoff in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Atwell returned to the MCU to voice Captain Carter, the Super Soldier version of Peggy, in Marvel Studios' animated What If...?, debuting the character in live-action in Doctor Strange 2.

Asked about Atwell's multiversal variant of Earth-838 in Doctor Strange 2, Evans told MTV News, "I haven't seen it yet, but I heard it. I mean, she's perfect for it."

"She's truly just one of the best actresses I've ever worked with and just one of the loveliest humans," the Captain America actor continued. "So I couldn't be happier for her."

In Multiverse of Madness, the Captain Carter of Earth-838 is a member of the Illuminati: a secret cabal of Earth's mightiest heroes, including Sorcerer Supreme Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Inhumans King Black Bolt (Anson Mount), cosmic defender Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), super-genius Reed Richards (John Krasinski) of the Fantastic Four, and X-Men leader Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart).

Asked about his own Marvel comeback post-Endgame, Evans exclusively told ComicBook that returning as the Steve Rogers Captain America would be "a tall order."

"I don't want to disappoint anybody but it's tough to... It was such a good run and I'm so happy with it," the Lightyear star said. "It's so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order."

Disney-Pixar's Lightyear is now playing exclusively in theaters. Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez, and Rachel McAdams, is streaming on Disney+ on June 22.