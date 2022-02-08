Taika Waititi Claims He’s the Main Star of Lightyear and Chris Evans Supports Him





Lightyear‘s trailer has Taika Waititi arguing that he’s the main character of the movie. Chris Evans seems to agree with him. On Twitter, the due had a hysterical exchange where the Thor director said that this was his show. The Captain America star said, “In my eyes, you’re the main star of every movie whether you’re in them or not.” Fans of course love to see this kind of stuff between their favorite celebrities. Not a lot of people out there knew what to expect when Lightyear was announced at Disney Investor Day two years ago. But, after all these trailers, the movie is taking a lot of shape. Fans of Toy Story are getting a lot of love here as the tale of the “real” Buzz Lightyear makes its way to the big screen. Evans will lend his voice to the Space Ranger. But, Waititi and a host of others are along for the ride as well. Check out what the star had to say down below.

Waititi tweeted, “I’m the main star of this movie but I pulled rank and said the trailer should be more about the supporting characters like @ChrisEvans one, Bazz. Every hero has a beginning. Go on an intergalactic adventure with Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear this June 17, 2022.”

Previously, Director Angus MacLane explained why he broguht Chris Evans in to play the iconic character during an interview with Collider.

“I wanted the film to have like a gravitas to it and a seriousness to it, but also have an actor who could bring comedy with that seriousness. He was really the first and only choice. I didn’t have a number two,” MacLane began. “It was very clear from the get-go. It was like, ‘If you were gonna make a legitimate sci-fi film about Buzz Lightyear, who would you get? Well, Chris Evans.’”

“You need someone that has that star power. If it had to be live-action, who would do it? He can do both. Although that chin would be so weird in live-action,” he continued. “You could never get around that. But he was the first choice and he’s been such an amazing partner. He totally got the material right away and felt the sense of responsibility to figure out the translation to the character, for this larger context of this sci-fi movie and really deliver on it. He’s just been a wonderful creative partner in the whole process.”

Who do you think Waititi is playing in Lightyear? Let us know down in the comments below!