Lightyear Fails to Launch With Underwhelming $51 Million Opening Weekend
Disney and Pixar's Lightyear is flying low in its opening weekend t the office. The Toy Story spinoff will earn $51 million in its first three days. While that's the best opening for an animated movie since the pandemic began, it's still well below the film's projected $70-85 million. It's also not enough to top Jurassic World Dominion, which will remain atop the box office chart with $58 million in its second weekend. Lightyear has done better than its box office rival with critics, gaining a "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes (though it's also the lowest score for the Toy Story franchise) compared to Jurassic World Dominion's "rotten" score. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely gave the animated film a perfect 5-out-of-5 review. He writes:
"Lightyear could absolutely work as an original title — Toy Story really isn't necessary to make the tale or characters enjoyable. But the connection is used about as perfectly as it could be. There are a few lines that harken back to Buzz's catchphrases in Toy Story, but the story never leans on the adventures in Andy's room. Instead, it offers the chance to unpack a much more interesting version of the deeply human toy that has been in our lives for nearly 30 years. Lightyear aims for infinity and more than delivers, taking us a little further beyond what we'd expected."
Lightyear -- the film Andy saw that inspired him to ask for a Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story, with Chris Evans somewhat controversial voicing the cinematic Buzz in place of toy Buzz voice Tim Allen -- scored an A- CinemaScore, suggesting a positive audience experience that could boost sales via word of mouth. It'll need that lift if it's going to catch up to its budget, which is estimated at $200 million.
It is also Father's Day weekend, which may also mean that more people are going to see what their dad wants to see, which is probably either Jurassic World Dominion or Top Gun: Maverick over Lightyear. Top Gun: Maverick remaining strong this week may be evidence of that. A full list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend follows (weekend total projected for the four-day Juneteenth holiday).
1. Jurassic World Dominion
- Week Two
- Weekend: $68 million
-
Total: $259.1 million
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live and hunt alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history's most fearsome creatures.
Colin Trevorrow directed Jurassic World Dominion from a screenplay he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael, based on a story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. The film stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Campbell Scott, Scott Haze, and Dichen Lachman.
2. Lightyear
- Opening Weekend
- Total: $55 million
Legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear embarks on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits Izzy, Mo, Darby, and his robot companion, Sox. As this motley crew tackles their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work together as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army that are never far behind.
Angus MacLane directed Lightyear from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jason Headley. The film's voice cast includes Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, James Brolin, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, Uzo Aduba, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr.
3. Top Gun: Maverick
- Week Four
- Weekend: $48 million
-
Total: $470.1 million
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.
Joseph Kosinski directs Top Gun: Maverick from a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. The film stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.
4. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Week Seven
- Weekend: $4.4 million
-
Total: $405.2 million
Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.
Sam Raimi directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness from a screenplay written by Michael Waldron. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.
5. The Bob's Burgers Movie
- Week Four
- Weekend: $1.3 million
- Total: $30 million
A ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope as they try to get back behind the counter.
Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard co-directed The Bob's Burgers Movie with Bernard Derrimen from a script Bouchard co-wrote with Nora Smith. The film's voice cast includes H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, David Wain, Zach Galifianakis, and Kevin Kline.
6. Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Week 13
- Weekend: $1.2 million
- Total: $65 million
When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance.
Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert directed Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
7. The Bad Guys
- Week Nine
- Weekend: $1.15 million
-
Total: $94.4 million
After a lifetime of legendary heists, notorious criminals Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula are finally caught. To avoid a prison sentence, the animal outlaws must pull off their most challenging con yet -- becoming model citizens. Under the tutelage of their mentor, Professor Marmalade, the dubious gang sets out to fool the world that they're turning good.
Pierre Perifel directs The Bad Guys from a screenplay written by Etan Cohen, inspired by the children's book series by Aaron Blabey. The film's voice cast includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, Richard Ayoade, Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh, and Alex Borstein.
8. Downton Abbey: A New Era
- Week Five
- Weekend: $970,000
-
Total: $42.3 million
The Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess's newly inherited villa.
Simon Curtis directed Downton Abbey: A New Era from a screenplay by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. The film stars Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, and Phyllis Logan.
9. Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Week 10
- Weekend: $280,000
-
Total: $190.5 million
After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove that he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns with a new partner, Knuckles, in search of a mystical emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.
Jeff Fowler directs Sonic the Hedgehog 2 from a script written by Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington. The film stars Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Lee Majdoub, Idris Elba, and Jim Carrey.
10. Brian and Charles
- Opening Weekend
- Total: $221,000
Brian is a lonely inventor in rural Wales who spends his days building quirky, unconventional contraptions that seldom work. Undeterred by his lack of success, he soon attempts his biggest project yet. Using a washing machine and various spare parts, he invents Charles, an artificial intelligence robot that learns English from a dictionary and has an obsession with cabbages.
Jim Archer directed Brian and Charlies. The film stars David Earl and Chris Hayward, who also wrote the screenplay.