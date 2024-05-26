Lily Gladstone Calls Oscars Loss To Emma Stone "Irrelevant"

Lily Gladstone is ready to move on from awards season. Earlier this year, some of the best movies of 2023 competed for Oscars, and the Best Actress race was one of the most exciting competitions. The Academy Awards ended up going to Emma Stone for her performance in Poor Things, marking her second Oscar win. Lily Gladstone was also up for the award for her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, and many thought she was going to win the prize. Now, Gladstone has some new projects in the works, and she's clearly not bothered by the loss. Gladstone recently explained to Esquire that "nobody was upset" that she didn't take home the gold.

"I got to have this beautiful trip home. My tribe, the Blackfeet Nation, is a part of a confederacy. And the whole confederacy came together for a Lily Gladstone Day. It was the biggest honour anybody could get," she shared.

"The confederacy decided together that they wanted to do it. It was a beautiful homecoming, and I could see my old house, the house I was brought to as a baby, right across from me. Two thousand people showed up, from every corner of the US. It was absolutely one of the most moving things that has ever happened in my life. Getting to witness what the impact [of Killers of the Flower Moon] was going home to Montana and really having this moment shared by my tribe... it was amazing."

"No, not at all," she replied when asked if anyone if her life was upset about the loss. "It was funny, the organisers of the event called me beforehand and they said that they'd got a bunch of little cardboard cut-outs of gold-man statues that looked like an Oscar, to give to the kids. They asked if that was okay, or if it was gonna hurt my feelings. I said, 'No, absolutely not.' That's just the whole thing of award campaigns and the competitive nature of pitting art against art. Clearly this film, in this moment, had meaning. It did its job."

"But yeah, nobody was upset that it didn't happen. I feel like when the Golden Globe happened, a lot of people who are very far away from the industry just kind of thought it was the Oscars. It's about the fact that [the film has] been awarded and it's historic, and it's still just a really meaningful moment. So it's irrelevant whether or not I walked home with that statue in hand."

You can currently watch Gladstone in Under the Bridge on Hulu, which releases its finale on May 29th. As for Emma Stone, the star is reuniting with her Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos for Kinds of Kindness, which hits theaters on June 21st.