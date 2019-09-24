Krypton’s Cameron Cuffe Testing for Prince Eric Role in Disney’s The Little Mermaid

Casting is well underway for Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, with several key roles already filled. Halle Bailey is portraying Ariel, joined by Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Javier Bardem as King Triton. However, it seems as though the search for Ariel’s love-interest, Prince Eric, has been a little tougher than the other characters in the film. Disney has tried out numerous actors for the part, with two more currently testing with producers and director Rob Marshall this week, including Cameron Cuffe, star of the cancelled Superman prequel, Krypton.

Deadline reported on Tuesday afternoon that Cuffe tested for the role of Prince Eric at Pinewood Studios in London on Monday. A Dog’s Way Home actor Jonah Hauer-King also tested for Eric on the same day. Disney has yet to comment on the report so there’s no telling if any other actors auditioned or if the studio is leaning one way or another.

The report also states that a source has confirmed Marshall and the Disney producers have been looking at a wide variety of actors to take on Prince Eric in the film.

The most notable name attached to Prince Eric has been Harry Styles, former member of One Direction. Styles was reportedly offered the role in The Little Mermaid, leading to a bit of a media frenzy online before it was confirmed that he turned Disney down. The musician and actor later revealed that he’s planning to work on new music, and that influenced his decision not to take the part.

Marshall will be directing The Little Mermaid after delivering Disney’s big live-action musical of 2018, Mary Poppins Returns. The script for this live-action reboot is being written by David Magee. Marshall is producing along with Marc Platt, John DeLuca, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Alan Menken will be writing new music and lyrics for the updated version of the tale, with some help from Miranda.

Who do you think should play Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid? Let us know in the comments!