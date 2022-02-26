Lord of the Rings: Andy Serkis Reveals the Prop He Took From the Set

Andy Serkis is a name associated with many iconic franchises. This week, the actor will be making his debut as Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman and last year he directed Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Serkis also played Ceaser in the Planet of the Apes films and Ulysses Klaue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Serkis is probably best remembered for playing Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. With the new series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, hitting Amazon Prime later this year, nostalgia for Peter Jackson’s trilogy has been in full force, which means Serkis has been getting some questions about LOTR while promoting The Batman. During a recent chat with Tara Hitchcock, Serkis revealed what special prop he got to keep from The Lord of the Rings.

“Well, I can tell you that from a very great friend of the director, I was actually given one of the rings from The Lord of the Rings. So, the Precious came to me, and that was a pretty special gift,” Serkis shared.

It seems only right that Serkis would end up with such an important item considering his character’s obsession with the ring. As for Serkis’ upcoming role in The Batman, fans are eager to see the actor follow in the footsteps of actors such as Michael Gough, Michael Caine, and Jeremy Irons.

“I’ve been totally forbidden to speak about The Batman, of course,” Serkis explained in an interview with ScreenRant last year. “But what I will say is that I’m pretty certain Matt Reeves, who is a very dear friend of mine and of course we’ve worked together on the Planet of the Apes movies, I know for a fact he’s making a pretty amazing picture. I really think it’s going to be special.”

“It’s very much about the emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce,” Serkis said of the film in another interview with LADBible. “That’s really at the centre of it. And it is a really exquisite script that Matt has written.”

The Batman will see Robert Pattinson in the titular role alongside Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, and Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel.

The Batman is set to be released on March 4th, and The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 2nd.