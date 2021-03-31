Lord of the Rings' Hobbits Will Reunite For Convention Event in August

✖

The Hobbits from the Lord of the Rings movies are going on an adventure together, assembling for a reunion at MegaCon in Orlando. The group of actors was scheduled to have their reunion at MegaCon in 2020 but the convention was canceled due to the global pandemic. Now, the convention is gearing up to return later this year and it's going big by having Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monoghan, and Billy Boyd come together for the event. The announcement came from MegaCon on Thursday, as the Florida-based comic convention is beginning to promote a show which is now less than five months away.

MegaCon Orlando is set to take place August 12-15 in the Orange County Convention Center. It is unclear what safety measures will be put into place for the convention which typically draws more than 100,000 fans into the building. "Due to the evolving nature of the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, we are committed to announcing our full Health & Safety plan no later than 30 days before the show," the MegaCon site reads. "The convention has also not revealed how many tickets will be on sale, just yet. Tickets are, however, available now and in mid-April special event sales will begin.

"If you have a ticket from a previously postponed show, you are all good," the website explains. "All tickets and add-ons are automatically transferred to MegaCon Orlando 2021 in August so no action on your part is required. Refunds are available up to two weeks before the show."

MegaCon has yet to dive fully into announcing its guest list, with only the cast of the Lord of the Rings films and cosplayers have been revealed for the line up. The convention is expected to include more actors from film, television, anime, and video games, comic creators, authors, tattoo artists, gamers, and more. MegaCon is not the only convention looking to make a comeback in 2021, as San Diego Comic-Con also announced an event for later November.

