Los Angeles Movie Theaters Increasing Capacity to 50% Next Week

✖

Throughout much of the coronavirus pandemic, the state of California was reporting higher numbers of cases than most of the rest of the country, making its reopening plans much behind other parts of the world, but after reopening movie theaters to 25% capacity earlier this month, new findings say that Los Angeles could be in the clear to increase their capacity fo 50% as soon as April 5th. As detailed by Variety, Los Angeles county is set to move into California's "orange tier" of its reopening plan, which "requires fewer new coronavirus cases daily per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate under 5%."

“This is another important milestone for movie theaters in the country’s largest moviegoing market. At 50% capacity, theaters can begin to once again operate profitably,” Patrick Corcoran, vice president and chief communications officer the National Association of Theatre Owners, shared in a statement. “This is not the end of the pandemic, but it’s a further brightening as the end becomes more visible.”

Currently, there are a reported 42 movie theaters open in Los Angeles county, while there were as many as 107 in operation back in 2019. In addition to the capacity of the open theaters being increased, it would likely result in currently closed theaters being able to reopen their doors.

This update is only the latest piece of good news for Southern California residents, as both Universal Studios Hollywood and Disneyland in Anaheim have announced reopening dates.

Earlier this month, Disneyland announced that it would be reopening on April 30th.

"We’ve seen the enthusiasm, the craving for people to return to our parks around the world,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek told CNBC. “We’ve been operating at Walt Disney World for about nine months, and there certainly is no shortage of demand.”

Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, added, “The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here. We’re excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place.”

Universal Studios Hollywood aims to reopen on April 15th.

“We are incredibly thrilled to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides,” Karen Irwin, President & COO, Universal Studios Hollywood, recently revealed. “It has been a very challenging year and we are overjoyed to have arrived at this moment.”

“Universal Studios Hollywood continues to work in partnership with health and government officials to implement new health and safety procedures that include controlled capacity to enforce physical distancing and required face coverings. In accordance with government guidelines, only California residents may visit the theme park at this time.”

Stay tuned for updates on movie theater reopenings.

Are you glad the theaters are increasing capacity? Let us know in the comments below!