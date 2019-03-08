‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Kristy Swanson Shares Special Candid Photo of Luke Perry

Kristy Swanson, star of the 1992 Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie, is remembering late co-star Luke Perry, who died Monday aged 52.

“I abruptly woke at 4:30am thinking about you Luke & I couldn’t go back to sleep, then 5 hours later I hear you are gone,” Swanson wrote in an Instagram post Monday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The tears won’t stop & they never ever will. You were that guy, that forever friend, we always had each others back & I will always remember you this way.”

Perry played Oliver Pike, love interest to Swanson’s initially reluctant vampire-slaying high school student Buffy.

Swanson on Thursday published a candid behind-the-scenes photo showing Perry on set, recalling the facial hair protested by studio 20th Century Fox:

“He didn’t care,” Swanson wrote. “He loved it and wore it proudly!” The actress included the hashtags “Pike” and “Forever.”

Perry, perhaps best remembered for his role as Dylan McKay on Fox teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, suffered a “massive” stroke that left him hospitalized February 28.

The star’s publicist on Monday reported in a statement Perry died “surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steven Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.”

Perry most recently starred as Fred Andrews, father to Archie (KJ Apa), on The CW drama Riverdale, which will dedicate the remainder of its Season Three episodes to the late actor.

Perry was honored in a statement by Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater as “a beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family” who “was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all.”

The statement remembered Perry as “a father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast” who “infused the set with love and kindness.”

Fox is now developing a reboot of the 1996 Joss Whedon-created television series that starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy Summers.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!