Mad Max Director Reveals Plans for Second Fury Road Prequel

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is now playing in theaters, and the movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a "Certified Fresh" score. The film marks the fifth Mad Max movie to be directed by George Miller, and it is set before the events of the previous installment, Mad Max: Fury Road. Miller previously teased that he has more ideas for the franchise and recently confirmed with USA Today that he has another Fury Road prequel idea brewing.

"In terms of where we are going, there's this account of Max in the year before we meet him in Fury Road, which we still have. I don't want to jinx it, but it's the story we call 'Max in the Wasteland,' and it looks at what forges him as a character. If the planets align, I'd love to do it," Miller shared.

If Miller does move forward with this prequel idea, many fans will wonder if Tom Hardy will return as Max. It's been nearly ten years since the Venom starred played the titular Max, and it's no secret it was a tough film to shoot. Speaking at a press round table for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, ComicBook recently asked Miller if the role of Max would be recast. "We'll have to see. I'm not even sure we'll be doing it," the director replied.

Of course, Hardy wasn't the first actor to play Max. The role was originated by Mel Gibson in 1979, and the actor went on to play the role two more times. In another recent interview with Jake's Takes, Miller revealed he has no plans to bring Gibson back to the franchise.

"There's no story that I have that has an older character, like Harrison Ford, or so on," Miller explained. "It's not like an Unforgiven or one of those movies, where it's really an old burnt-out person coming back one more time."

"I don't know what happens to Max when he gets into his 60s," Miller added. "I haven't even thought of that."

What Is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga About?

In Mad Max: Furiosa, as the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

In addition to Anya Taylor-Joy in the titular role, the film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is now playing in theaters.