Furiosa: A Mad Max Story Leads Opening Weekend Box Office But Lower Than Expected

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is racing out to a $10 million opening at the box office this weekend. Despite the strong audience impressions for the George Miller movie, it looks like Warner Bros. Discovery's big summer blockbuster might not reach the heights projections had it around. Prognosticators had the Mad Max prequel at around $40 million for this Memorial Day Weekend. Now, it seems as though Furiosa might only get to around $30-33 million for the four-day haul. Not a terrible outing by any stretch. But, the handwringing over the state of the movie will only be emboldened by the results from this one.

Adding to the intrigue at the box office this week is The Garfield Movie opening alongside Anya Taylor Joy and Chris Hemsworth's flick. The family movie now stands a much better chance at possibly challenging for the top spot. Despite the absolutely suffocating discourse around theater box office and worries about longterm viability of the cinema as a whole, one thing has remained consistent: kids movie still bring the crowds out. As long as the competition isn't too formidable, a family feature will still absolutely clean up in the right circumstances. The saga continues and Furiosa is hoping the word-of-mouth absolutely carries it over the next few days.

How Good Is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

With all this forecasting, something can easily be lost, and that is whether or not Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is actually good? ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry reviewed the latest George Miller movie for the site. In his review, our critic praises the Mad Max architect's sense of scope and commitment to deepening the story of the prior films with his approach here. There's also a lot of good things to say about Taylor Joy and Hemsworth's performances in Furiosa as well.

"When you see a film like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga handle its prequel status so deftly, it calls into question why it's so difficult on the whole for that device to work with other franchises," Perry argues. "Naturally, this gives way to continued marveling at the storytelling on display in Furiosa, which is less concerned with answering the dullest possible questions that plague similar films and more interested in connecting to its predecessor in unexpected and satisfying ways. Furiosa fills in the gaps that make its title character and her journey across Mad Max: Fury Road even richer, imbuing her personality with details that make her more interesting."

