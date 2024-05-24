Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Includes Surprising Cameo From Mad Max Video Game

Ahead of the release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga it was revealed through some online scuttlebutt that the events of the Mad Max video game would be considered canon in the movie. At the time it was unclear what that actually meant, with many assuming that it would come down to elements like specific locations that appeared in the video game. It had previously been revealed that places like Gas Town, which was mentioned but unseen in Mad Max: Fury Road, would appear in the Furiosa movie. Most assumed that would be the biggest connection since Gas Town played a big part in the Mad Max video game. But now we know Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga goes even deeper to connect itself to the Mad Max game.

Minor spoilers for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga follow!

Near the end of the film, after Furiosa has lost her arm and has her sights fully set on revenge against Dementus, she walks through The Citadel in search of a car. With most of the War Boys and Black Thumbs out and fighting in the 40 Day Wasteland War, Furiosa approaches a trio and asks if they can get her a car. There's not much to pick from, but one of the people she approaches has an idea and walks to the corner of The Citadel and removes a sheet from a busted car, one that doesn't even have all of its tires. He even asks, "Isn't she a beauty?"

Fans of the Mad Max video game may recognize the style of speaking that this mechanic brings to the movie as being very similar to Max's mechanic from the game itself, Chumbucket. The credits for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga confirm that this character is in fact, despite looking nothing like his video game counterpart, Chumbucket. Though he's only on screen very briefly, it's an unmistakable cameo for fans of the game. Actor Bryan Probets is credited as Chumbucket in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, with Jason Spizeck having played the part in the Mad Max video game.

Even with the connection to the video game readily visible in the feature film, Furiosa director George Miller didn't speak very highly of the Mad Max game this week while promoting the movie, telling Lad Bible: "We did have a video game made when we did Fury Road. We've been asked many, many times to do one, and it wasn't as good as I wanted it to be. It wasn't in our hands, we gave all our material to a company to do it. But you know, I'm one of those people that I'd rather not do something unless you can do it at the highest level. Or at least try to make it high level."

Set more than a decade before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga explores how Furiosa was kidnapped from her home in the Green Place of Many Mothers by the treacherous Warlord Dementus and his Biker Horde. As Dementus and Immortan Joe vie for control of the wasteland, Furiosa must survive every challenge in front of her as she seeks vengeance against her kidnappers on her way to return home.

Mad Max creator George Miller returns to direct Furiosa, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga releases in theaters on May 24th.