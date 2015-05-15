One of the Best Action Movies of All Time Is Leaving HBO Max Next Month

✖

HBO Max has carved out a unique place for itself in the streaming service landscape in the past year or so, with a rotating array of content from WarnerMedia's expansive library. Unfortunately, it looks like one of the most popular action movie titles in that catalog will soon be leaving HBO Max. The streamer recently released the list of titles that will be added to or taken off of the service, including confirmation that Mad Max: Fury Road will be leaving the platform on Thursday, July 8th. There's no indication at this point of when the title will return to the platform, but given its popularity, it's safe to assume it'll return in some capacity.

This comes as a prequel to the 2015 film, Mad Max: Furiosa, is expected to officially begin production soon. Furiosa will star Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit, The New Mutants) in the titular role, with Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder, Extraction) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, Watchmen) joining her in the film.

"The first thing that went through my head when I found out I was going to do it was,' I am so excited to work so hard,' " Taylor-Joy revealed in an interview with Happy, Sad, Confused last year. "The level of commitment that has been shown before me, I endeavor to match that, and that makes me really excited."

"I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her," Taylor-Joy explained. "She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can't even think about trying to step [into her shoes]. It has to be something different, because it just can't be done."

"I've already started dreaming about her. She's coming in pretty strong," Taylor-Joy added.

Miller, who is directing the film, previously stated that he hopes to shoot the Furiosa prequel in 2021.

"So after we finish [Three Thousand Years of Longing], and hopefully everything settles down with the pandemic, we'll see what the world allows us to do with Furiosa," Miller said in a recent interview. "For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don't think we're nearly there yet. Despite the valiant attempts on The Irishman, I think there's still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particular Japanese video-game designers, but there's still a pretty wide valley, I believe."

Mad Max: Furiosa will be released on June 23, 2023.