Mad Max: George Miller Has Another Prequel Written Focusing on Max

Mad Max has been a beloved franchise since the first film was released back in 1979. Director Goerge Miller and star Mel Gibson went on to make The Road Warrior (1981) and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985). In 2015, Miller continued the Mad Max legacy with the Oscar-winning Mad Mad: Fury Road, which saw Tom Hardy taking over the titular role. Now, Miller is working on the Fury Road spin-off, Mad Mad: Furiosa, which is set to star Anya Taylor-Joy in the role originated by Charlize Theron. The movie will hit theatres in 2024, and it's not the only new franchise idea from Miller. Recently, the iconic director spoke with The AV Club, and revealed he has written another prequel.

"We also wrote, not a screenplay, but almost in novel form, Nico Lathouris and I, what happened to Max in that year before, and that's something that we'll look at further down the track later," Miller revealed. "But in telling each other the story of Furiosa, everything in Fury Road had to be explained. In my mind, I have a back story of the Doof Warrior, who plays the guitar. How could a blind man who all he can do is play a guitar, how does he get to survive in a wasteland where everybody is in extremis? How did he come to be there? So we wrote little stories for every character when we made Fury Road."

During the interview, Miller also spoke about how Furiosa's origin came to be while creating Fury Road.

"When we wrote Mad Max, the task was to tell a story that was always on the run and to see how much the audience could pick up in passing," Miller explained. "That was one of the tricks of Mad Max: Fury Road, that there would be references to things of where she's from, why they're doing things, but it was always on the run. There were very few moments of quiet. We never explained how she lost her arm. We never explain what the actual Green Place Of Many Mothers was. We never explained the workings of the Citadel. So we had the screenplay virtually complete before we shot Fury Road, and we did it because it arose out of wanting to explain to everybody who Furiosa was—to Charlize when she took on the role, and to all the actors and the designers and everybody else working on the Citadel and so on. The feeling was, gee, this is a pretty good screenplay, and then I kept saying to myself, 'if Fury Road works, I'd really like to tell this story.'"

In Mad Max: Furiosa, as the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. In addition to Taylor-Joy, the film will star Chris Hemsworth cast as Dementus.

Mad Max: Furiosa will be released in theaters on May 24, 2024.