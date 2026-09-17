Han Solo Actor Addresses Possible Return, & It Could Be the Redemption Star Wars Needs

Since Disney bought Star Wars in 2012, there’s no question that the galaxy far, far away has had its ups and downs. Although Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and its spinoff series Andor are some clear wins for the franchise from the last several years, there have been just as many (or perhaps more) flops, from The Book of Boba Fett and The Acolyte to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Even Star Wars’ most recent movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu, had seemed to be a positive next step for Star Wars movies and TV shows, but that proved to be . Of course, there are some projects on the horizon that should give Star Wars fans some hope, from the next movie, Star Wars: Starfighter to the upcoming TV shows Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord season 2 and Ahsoka season 2.

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Those are actually the only Star Wars projects that are confirmed to be in active development or, in the case of Ahsoka season 2 and Starfighter, have concrete release dates. Given that the list is so sparse, it’s surely only a matter of time before there are additional movies and shows announced, with many announcements likely coming next April, at Star Wars Celebration 2027. There are a few that are expected to be announced at that time, with rumors running rampant about a potential Darth Vader movie starring Hayden Christensen and updates on projects like New Jedi Order and Dave Filoni’s Mandalorian movie anticipated as well. Yet, Han Solo actor Alden Ehrenreich, who played the fan-favorite character in Solo: A Star Wars Story, has just raised questions about whether that project could be getting an update at some point too.

Could Solo: A Star Wars Story Get a Sequel?

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Solo is unfortunately among the Star Wars movies that didn’t perform very well, which came as a surprise. Recasts are always tricky, especially when it comes to a franchise like Star Wars, which is known to have a fickle fanbase with very high expectations. However, Han Solo is such a celebrated character, as is Lando Calrissian, who was also featured in the film, that it seemed like this movie had a good shot, even with the recasts. Despite that, the movie was met with considerable backlash and criticism, and it’s generally considered one of the weaker Star Wars movies. That only makes Alden Ehrenreich’s comments about a potential follow-up story all the more surprising.

Specifically, speaking to IndieWire, Ehrenreich was asked whether he could see his return as Han Solo in Star Wars. The question also referenced the fact that no one anticipated Andrew Garfield’s return as Spider-Man, but he appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, suggesting that a similar return could happen for Ehrenreich. In response, he played it coy, saying, “Oh, interesting. We’ll see.” Although that’s far from a confirmation that this is on the table, much less that talks have been had, it’s more positive than one might expect based on the reception of Solo. The “we’ll see” in particular suggests that the door remains open, including from Ehrenreich’s side. So, could Solo get a sequel or Ehrenreich appear as Han again in some other Star Wars project? Maybe, but it still seems fairly unlikely.

With The Mandalorian and Grogu performing so poorly at the box office, it’s safe to assume that Disney and Lucasfilm are going to be a bit more cautious moving forward. That doesn’t exactly align with the possibility of doing any sort of follow-up on Solo. However, as IndieWire pointed out, returns like Garfield’s can happen, and Ehrenreich eventually appearing again as Han Solo would fit that same category.