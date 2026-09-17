Bruce Willis’ Twisted Time-Travel Thriller Is Quietly One of His Best (& It’s Not The One You Think)

Bruce Willis made a big mark in sci-fi movies over his career, and he starred in two fantastic time-travel movies during his time at the top of Hollywood. After making his name in comedy with the TV show Moonlighting and movies like Blind Date, Willis became a massive star thanks to his lead role in the action movie Die Hard. In the 1990s, Willis began to take more roles in fantasy and sci-fi movies, including titles like Death Becomes Her and The Fifth Element. He also appeared in a pair of time-travel movies 17 years apart. Many fans remember Looper and consider it Willis’ best in the subgenre.

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However, 17 years before he appeared in Rian Johnson’s time-travel mind-bender, he starred in a time-travel masterpiece by Terry Gilliam called 12 Monkeys.

Bruce Willis Starred in One of the Best Time-Travel Movies

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Released in 1995, 12 Monkeys is a Terry Gilliam movie, which means that it was a brilliant masterpiece that ended up being highly underappreciated. Gilliam never seemed to catch a break during his career, and while 12 Monkeys was arguably his biggest box office success, it didn’t do anywhere near as well as it could have if it had been made by a bigger Hollywood name. Gilliam is a former Monty Python member who co-directed Monty Python and the Holy Grail. After that, he directed several masterpieces that all struggled when released.

This includes titles like Time Bandits, Brazil, The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. All four of those movies remain known as genuine masterpieces, and none of them received the appreciation and success they deserved when Gilliam made them. 12 Monkeys was more successful, but is still not remembered as the true sci-fi time-travel masterpiece that it is.

Bruce Willis stars as James Cole, a prisoner from the year 2035, 39 years after a virus killed 99% of the Earth’s population. Scientists have been working on figuring out what happened to help cure the world, and they sent Cole back in time to investigate a group they think might have been responsible, called the 12 Monkeys. When Cole arrived in 1990, he was committed to a psychiatric hospital and met an inmate named Jeffrey Goines (Brad Pitt) and a psychiatrist named Kathryn Railly while there. Cole was returned to the future and then finally sent back to the right time in 1996.

It turned out that Jeffrey is the son of a renowned virologist and the leader of a group he called the Army of the Twelve Monkeys. It is up to Cole and Kathryn to stop the virus from happening and possibly save the future. As is the norm with time-travel movies, it is dangerous to stop future events, and Cole is never meant to do so. By the time he realizes what is going on and reconciles the nightmare he always had of seeing a man murdered in front of him as a child, the movie’s twists and turns end in a satisfying sci-fi conclusion.

Made on a modest $29 million budget, 12 Monkeys grossed $57.14 million domestically and a total of $168.83 million worldwide. It also received critical praise, with an 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. Brad Pitt, who at this time was a rising movie star, earned critical acclaim for playing the mentally unbalanced and unhinged Jeffrey Goines, and this was the movie that actually earned him his first-ever Oscar nomination.

12 Monkeys Is a Unique Sci-Fi Remake

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There have been many great adaptations of old sci-fi movies that ended up better than the originals. For 12 Monkeys, the movie it remade was unlike almost any other in history. 12 Monkeys remade the French science fiction short film La Jetée. That movie isn’t a traditionally filmed movie and instead tells its story almost entirely from still photographs. However, both movies share a similar story, with La Jetée telling the story of a stable time loop in a post-nuclear war experiment in time travel. It is 28 minutes long and includes black-and-white photos. Both La Jetée and 12 Monkeys contain references to Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo and feature characters who are haunted by their own deaths.

For a movie that remade such an interesting film, it was also remade years later. Three years after Willis’ next time-travel movie, Looper, came out in 2015, 12 Monkeys was revived as a television series. The series aired on SYFY from 2015 through 2018 and finished with four seasons and 47 episodes. While not the same quality as Terry Gilliam’s movie, it was still an entertaining and complex time-travel TV series, and it was recognized for its cinematography with several award wins.