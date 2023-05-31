Madame Web: Sydney Sweeney's Secret Wars-Related Role Revealed

Sony Pictures's Spider-Verse is expanding. The multi-billion dollar film studio launched its Peter Parker-less cinematic universe in 2018 with Venom, a Tom Hardy-led standalone movie that put Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote in the spotlight. Venom received a direct sequel three years later in the form of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which introduced Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady and briefly intertwined the franchise into Tom Holland's Spider-Man films. Sony fleshed out the Venom world six months after Let There Be Carnage with Morbius, a critically-panned financial flop that attempted to set up Jared Leto's living vampire as a core member of the Sinister Six. Morbius's struggles far from tanked Sony's Spider-Verse, as the studio currently has three more live-action projects set within that world on the way: Kraven the Hunter, Venom 3 and Madame Web.

While not much is known about the plot of Madame Web, the S.J. Clarkson-directed project already boasts a stacked cast that includes Dakota Johnson in the titular role as well as Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Sydney Sweeney in undisclosed parts. Roberts and Scott's characters remain a mystery, but fans now know who Sweeney is suiting up as.

As revealed in Total Film magazine, Sweeney will be playing Julia Carpenter, better known as the second Spider-Woman, in Madame Web. The Euphoria star noted that she "can't wait to be able to talk about it."

In the comics, Carpenter gains Spider-Man-esque powers when a secretive government group utilized her as a test subject, injecting her with a mix of spider venom and exotic plant extracts. Carpenter wasted no time in making a big splash in the Marvel Comics world, as shortly after assuming the identity of Spider-Woman, she found herself entangled in the first Secret Wars.

From there, Carpenter formed brief allegiances with Iron Man, the West Coast Avengers, and Omega Flight. She would eventually ditch the Spider-Woman mantle in favor of going by Arachne, which she used during the Superhuman Civil War.

"Superheroes have been my entire life! [laughs]. Those [movies] are all my parents ever wanted to go see," Sweeney said in a prior interview. "I think I've seen 'The Avengers' probably 20, 30-plus times. My family, they love [them]... I could not have made them happier choosing to do that project [Madame Web]."

Madame Web is set to hit theaters on February 16th, 2024.