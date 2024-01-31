Madame Web Rating Confirmed

Madame Web arrives in theaters in just a matter of weeks, showcasing a number of fan-favorite characters from the Marvel Comics mythos. The concept of Madame Web, as well as its trailers, have definitely caught Marvel fans' attention thus far — and now, another major detail about the film has been confirmed. On Tuesday, a listing from the MPAA's Film Ratings website confirmed that Madame Web is officially "rated PG-13 for violence/action and language."

This PG-13 rating for Madame Web fits with many of Sony's other Marvel movies getting similar ratings, outside of the Venom films previously considering a harsher rating, and the forthcoming Kraven the Hunter movie reportedly getting an R-rating later this year.

What Is Madame Web About?

In Madame Web, Cassandra "Cassie" Webb (Dakota Johnson) is forced to confront her past while trying to survive with three young women with powerful futures who are being hunted by a deadly adversary.

"It's really the story of Madame Web," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously told ComicBook.com. "So, in that respect, if you're a Spider-Man fan, you're gonna love the character because you know it from the comic books, which she doesn't really have that big a character in the comic books, we're doing the origin story of Madame Web. And so you meet her before she's actually the person that you know in the comic book and you come to understand how she becomes that person. So, I think that'll be a really fresh new terrain for the fans."

Who Is in the Cast of Madame Web?

In addition to Johnson, Madame Web will also star Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter / Spider-Woman, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon / Spider-Woman, and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin / Spider-Woman. The film will also star Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, with Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet cast in currently-unknown roles.

"I've always been a really big fan of all the Marvel and Sony Universe movies," Sydney explained in a 2022 interview shortly after being cast. "I've grown up watching them all and I've been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing."

Is Madame Web Connected to Spider-Man?

In a recent interview, Madame Web director S.J. Clarkson confirmed that the film is not directly connected to any previous live-action incarnations of Spider-Man, despite theories from fans hoping for the contrary.

"She's definitely in a standalone world," Clarkson told the outlet. "I was able to just have free rein and let the movie be what it needed to be, as opposed to trying to force it into something else. That was a gift, in a way, to be able to take something and bring a fresh and I hope original take to it."

Are you excited for Madame Web? What do you think of its official rating? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Madame Web is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on February 14th.