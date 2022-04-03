Sydney Sweeney Opens Up About Her Madame Web Movie Prep

Last month, Sony added Euphoria and White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney to its upcoming Madame Web film in an undisclosed role. Sweeney is set to co-star with Dakota Johnson in the film with S.J. Clarkson set to direct on a script from Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. But while it’s unclear exactly who Sweeney will be playing in the film, the actress is already hard at work getting ready for the mystery role. Sweeney told Variety that she’s preparing for Madame Web by reading a lot of comic books.

“I am. I’ve been ordering a bunch of comic books,” Sweeney said when asked by Variety if she’s reading comics to prepare for the film. “There’s a lot to learn. I’ve always been a really big fan of all the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I’ve grown up watching them all and I’ve been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing.”

Right now, very little is known about Sony’s Madame Web or Sweeney’s role in the film. Fan castings frequently pitch Sweeney as either Black Cat or Gwen Stacy, but at this point anything is possible, including a connection to Marvel Studios. When news of Sweeney’s casting was announced, the actress shared a screenshot to her social media accounts and tagged not only Sony Pictures, but Marvel Studios, something that caused a bit of confusion as Marvel Studios has not indicated that they are involved with Madame Web. The only Sony films to have Marvel involvement are Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films, though Sony executive Sanford Panitch teased that there are plans in place for Holland’s Spidey to appear outside of the MCU after the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“There actually is a plan,” Panitch said previously. “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed… The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin [Feige]. There’s an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen.”

