Madonna Reveals Why She's Directing Movie About Her Life

Madonna has revealed why she'll be the one to direct a movie about her life. News of the biopic has swirled for a while now. Julia Garner got offered the lead role in the project. Now, Madonna tells Variety that it's up to her to tell her own story. In her own words, she called it a "preemptive strike." Just this week, movie fans saw the release of another Blonde trailer starring Ana de Armas. Famous women get biopics and a lot of the time they become male-focused projects. However, Madonna was determined not to let that happen to her story. She wanted the focus squarely on her life from her point of view. Also writing the movie is Diablo Cody (of Juno fame) and the duo has been working hard to get the script just write. One might only need to look over at Pam and Tommy for a way in which these stories can lose sight of their protagonists. The Grammy legend isn't going to let that happen this time around. Check out what she had to say down below.

"I've had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film," she told Variety. "It was also a preemptive strike, because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So, I put my foot in the door and said, 'No one's going to tell my story but me.'… I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter," Madonna admitted. "I've been whittling away at it, but it's like hacking off my limbs."

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world," Madonna said in a statement when the project was announced. "The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

"This movie is an absolute labor of love for me," Pascal added. "I have known Madonna since we made 'A League of Their Own' together, and I can't imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal."

On Twitter, the star previously wrote, "I keep forgetting that Im writing about myself........... I can't make shit up! But in fact I dont need to. The truth will set you free and also be devastating!"

Are you interested in a Madonna biopic? Let us know down in the comments!