Madonna Collaborates With Juno and Jennifer's Body Writer on New Script

What do you do when you're stuck at home, be it because of quarantine or other reasons? Well, if you're Madonna the answer is you write a screenplay. The iconic entertainer took to Instagram on Saturday to share that she's collaborating with Juno and Jennifer's Body scribe Diablo Cody. While the short, one minute video doesn't really reveal exactly what that script is going to be about, it does pull back the curtain a bit on the process, showing the musician noting the importance of specific details, such as the song for a scene. Check it out for yourself below.

The short video also shows Madonna and Cody discussing the singer's infamous Jean Paul Gaultier cone-bra costume from the 1990 "Blond Ambition" tour as well as features Madonna having a snack while Cody types away. Again, while it's not clear what the screenplay is about, some fans are theorizing that those conversations in the video -- specifically the one about the costume -- could be a hint, suggesting that perhaps Cody is writing a film about Madonna herself.

"The garters were over the suit bottoms, right?" Cody asks in the video. "Yeah," Madonna says, going on to describe the costume. "Straight pin-striped pants sit beneath the corset; it's cut high-waisted on the leg, the garters come down here, cone bra zipped up the front and then the double-breasted suit coat goes over it."

Whatever the screenplay ends up being about, this is far from Madonna's first foray into the world of film. Madonna has a number of film credits for acting, but also for screenwriting including the 2011 British historical romantic drama W.E. that starred Abbie Cornish, Andrea Riseborough, Oscar Isaac, Richard Coyle, and James D'Arcy.

Cody also has fairly extensive film credits as well. In addition to 2007's Juno -- for which she won an Academy Award and stars Ellen Page, Michael Cera, Jennifer Garner, Jason Bateman, Allison Janney, and J.K. Simmons -- and 2009's Jennifer's Body which stars Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Johnny Simmons, and Adam Brody, Cody also penned 2011's Young Adult and 2018's Tully, both of which star Charlize Theron. Cody has also written for television as well, including the series United States of Tara and One Mississippi.

What do you think about Madonna and Cody working on a screenplay together during quarantine? What do you think it will be about? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.