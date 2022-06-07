Ozark, Inventing Anna Star Julia Garner Front-Runner to Play Madonna in New Biopic

✖

After months of searching, and a talent pool that included other major stars, Variety brings word that Inventing Anna and Ozark star Julia Garner has been offered the lead role in the Madonna biopic, which the Grammy-winning singer will direct. According to the trade, Garner is "expected to accept the offer." Others that were up for the role include Black Widow's Florence Pugh plus Alexa Demie (Euphoria), Odessa Young (Mothering Sunday), and Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown). The project is in the works at Universal Pictures with Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal helping spearhead the effort. A timeline on production and release have not been confirmed yet.

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world," Madonna said in a statement when the project was announced. "The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

"This movie is an absolute labor of love for me," Pascal added. "I have known Madonna since we made 'A League of Their Own' together, and I can't imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal."

The film will mark Madonna's third feature film as a director, having previously directed Filth and Wisdom in 2008 and W.E. in 2011. Madonna released her first single as a solo act in 1982 and nabbed her first #1 single in the US just two years later with "Like a Virgin." Throughout her decades long career, Madonna has been given 28 Grammy nominations and has won seven awards. In 2016 she was awarded the Guinness World Record for Best-Selling female recording artist of all time with 305 million albums sold.

Should Garner sign on for the role of Madonna in the film she'll be the latest person to play the performer in a biopic as Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood will take on the part of Madonna for The Roku Channel's WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, granted this is a parody.

