Magic Mike 3: Matthew McConaughey Is Ready for a Return

While actor Matthew McConaughey might have sat out Magic Mike XXL, the actor is seemingly open to reprising his role as Dallas in the announced third film in the series, as he took to social media to show a throwback photo of himself with co-star Channing Tatum, asking the actor to give him a call. Tatum confirmed Magic Mike’s Last Dance would be moving forward last year, leaving fans of the series excited to see what the future might hold for the character, with this tease from McConaughey surely having audiences excited that the pair could reunite for the upcoming installment.

The actor shared a photo of the pair holding cash and merely captioned the photo, “Call me,” while tagging Tatum.

After nearly a decade of largely starring in romantic comedies, McConaughey’s performance in Magic Mike back in 2012 was part of what his fans refer to as the “McConaissance,” marking a period of time in which he took on a number of ambitious projects and earned praise for them. In addition to Magic Mike, McConaughey also starred in the first season of True Detective around that time, as well as starring in Dallas Buyers Club, a role that would earn him an Oscar.

In fact, it was rumored that it was due to his success at the time that his schedule became too busy to star in Magic Mike XXL, with his character merely being written out of the sequel.

Earlier this year, McConaughey shared a similar sentiment about a possible return, as he told Variety when asked if he would be involved, “Channing Tatum, call me, bro! I haven’t heard from ya!” He went on to clarify, “I don’t know … I’d have to read [the script] first. It was a helluva lot of fun doing the first one.”

The original film saw Tatum’s Mike showing a new performer the ropes of male stripping, all while using the profits of the endeavor to fund his carpentry business. In XXL, Mike reunites with his former dancers for a road trip leading to one last blow-out performance.

“Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike?” Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, shared in a statement when the third film was announced. “We’re thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven, and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike’s wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance, and humor.”

Tatum added, “There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same.”

Stay tuned for details on Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

