Margot Robbie Reportedly Working on Tank Girl Movie Reboot

With a couple of comic book movies already under her belt, it looks like Margot Robbie is ready to continue her work adapting the medium for the big screen. The Australian actress and producer has already appeared as Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad and is set to reprise the role in February’s Birds of Prey and the 2021 reboot/sequel The Suicide Squad. In addition to her work as the popular antagonist, Robbie is apparently also bringing Tank Girl back to life.

The beloved comic book character has already been given the movie treatment once, back in 1995, but Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment production company is now actively developing the idea for a modern audience. On Monday morning, Tank Girl creator Alan Martin took to Twitter to say that Robbie and her team had optioned the rights to the character.

“Just heard that Margot Robbie’s company have optioned rights from MGM to make a new Tank Girl movie – now several months in development,” Martin wrote. “We haven’t been contacted by any of the parties involved with the project, so not sure if there will be any input from the original creators.”

Just heard that Margot Robbie’s company have optioned rights from MGM to make a new Tank Girl movie – now several months into development. We haven’t been contacted by any of the parties involved with the project, so not sure if there will be any input from the original creators. pic.twitter.com/7RxbV4qLFt — Alan Martin (@AlienMartian23) September 9, 2019

So LuckyChap is going to be developing the movie with Robbie as a producer, though there is no telling whether or not Robbie is planning to star in the project as well. So far, Robbie has produced films I, Tonya, Terminal, Dreamland, and Birds of Prey. She has starred in each of the projects she’s produced, so it’s likely she could appear in front of the camera on Tank Girl as well.

The first Tank Girl movie was released in 1995 and featured Lori Petty in the lead role. Created by Alan Martin and Jamie Hewlett, Tank Girl tells the story of Rebecca Buck, a woman who operates and lives in a tank.

Robbie will next appear as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020.