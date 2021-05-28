Mark Wahlberg's Infinite Skipping Theaters for Paramount+ Debut

✖

Another major studio release is skipping theaters and heading straight to streaming. Infinite, the new thriller from director Antoine Fuqua starring Mark Wahlberg, is officially going to make its debut on the newly-branded Paramount+ streaming service. The move was announced by ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakishduring a quarterly earnings call on Tuesday.

This kind of move will likely become more common for Paramount+ as time goes on. Infinite follows in the footsteps of The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie: Sponge on the Run, moving to an exclusive streaming debut and bolstering the Paramount+ library. We've seen the likes of Disney+ and HBO Max become hubs for new movies from their respective studios, and Paramount+ will be making moves to do the same.

Infinite is an adaptation of the D. Eric Maikranz novel The Reincarnationist Papers and stars Wahlberg as a self-medicated man on the verge of suicide, haunted by skills he doesn't remember learning and memories of locations he never visited. He's rescued by a group of people called "Infinites" who help him rediscover his memories, and hope he can help them thwart a member of the group who has horrifying plan for humanity.

The film was initially set to hit theaters last August, but was delayed to 2021 due to the pandemic. Now that it's scheduled for release on Paramount+, the premiere date is once again unknown. Fuqua directs Infinite with a script from Ian Shorr and screen story by Todd Stein. Wahlberg stars alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rubert Friend, Toby Jones, and Dylan O'Brien.

Infinite was filmed in several locations around the world, including London, Wales, Scotland, Thailand, Nepal, the Alps, New York City, and Mexico City. There were plans to show the first sizzle reel for the film at SXSW and Cinemacon last year, but both events were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Are you looking forward to checking out Infinite on Paramount+?