Marty Supreme and Sinners Almost Had The Same Twist Ending (Seriously)

Sinners and Marty Supreme were two of the biggest films at the 2026 Golden Globes, and are both poised to be equally big deals at the Oscars in a few weeks. At first glance, the two films couldn’t be more different: one, a culturally rich horror flick set in the 1930s, the other is a wildly eccentric tall tale, loosely based on a real sports figure. However, if you can believe it, Ryan Coogler and Joash Safdie’s films almost ended up having the same twist ending.

This revelation comes from Josh Safdie himself, who recently revealed in an interview that he almost added a final scene to Marty Supreme that would’ve featured the titular character running into a vampire, played by a very famous public figure.

(SPOILERS) Marty Supreme ends with Marty (Timothée Chalamet) trading his hopes for fame, riches, or glory for love of his baby mama, Rachel (Odessa A’zion), and their newborn son. In a different version of the script, Marty would’ve appeared as an old man, attending a concert in the 1980s with his granddaughter. At the last moment, Marty’s rival in the film, wealthy businessman Milton Rockwell (Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary) would’ve appeared behind him as a vampire, on the attack. This was more than just creative fantasy: Safdie says it was a scene that they actually prepared to shoot during production.

“You’re on his eyes [with the camera shot], we built the prosthetic for Timmy and everything, and Mr. Wonderful shows up behind him and takes a bite out of his neck, and that was the last thing in the movie,” Safdie revealed during an appearance on the A24 podcast.

It would’ve been a very weird twist to throw in: Marty Supreme is not a supernatural or horror-themed film in any way. If anything, it would’ve been a Karma twist: Marty spends the movie sleeping with Rockwell’s actress wife, Kay Stone (Gwyneth Paltrow), while either stealing from or attempting to swindel the business magnate.

Marty Supreme’s Alternate Ending Would’ve Been Sinners In Reverse

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners blew viewers away with its period piece vampire survival story, but no one was prepared for the mid-credits twist that was included. (SPOILERS) After the vampire scourge was seemingly wiped out on that dark night in the 1930s, surviving musician Sammie “Preacherboy” Moore goes on to live a full and beautiful life, becoming a famous blues musician who is still playing 60 years later, in the 1990s. However, Sammy has a brush with evil again when he least expects it: his cousin Elias “Stack” Moore (Michael B. Jordan) has survived as a vampire, along with his girlfriend Mary (Hailee Steinfeld). Stack offers Sammie the “gift” of eternal life as a vampire, which Sammie promptly refuses, having been fulfilled by (and fatigued by) the life he’s led and the world he’s seen. Stack and Mary leave Sammie alive, as they enter the new decade with hip-hop swagger.

Marty Supreme would’ve had an ending where a surprise vampire pops up to deliver death (and karmic retribution) to the protagonist; Sinners‘ final scene has a vampire offering eternal life to a protagonist whose Karma has taught him to appreciate the life he has.

You can stream Sinners on HBO Max and catch Marty Supreme in theaters.