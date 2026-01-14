Avengers Doomsday Plot Leaks Ranked But How Likely They Are

Avengers: Doomsday is approaching, and the slow rollout of trailers has Marvel fans talking and theorizing like crazy. However, as Avengers: Doomsday has been in production, there have been as many rumored plot leaks as there have been theories about what will happen in the film. Of course, in this day and age, sorting the true juicy details from all the misinformation floating around is a daunting task. Too daunting, in fact, so we’re not even going to try.

Instead, we’ve pulled together a big collection of supposed Avengers: Doomsday plot details and are going to rank them by how true (or not) we think they will turn out to be. NOTE: We have NO CONFIRMED INFO on any of this. This is all guesswork and speculation, so take it all with a prescribed grain of salt.

Here are our rankings of the Avengers: Doomsday plot details, listed from “Almost certainly going to happen” to “That’s too crazy to believe without seeing it.”

It’s All Steve’s Fault

The first Avengers: Doomsday teaser revealed Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers is returning in the film, and will be living in the 1950s with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and his infant son. The plot rumors suggest that Rogers will be revealed as the catalyst for the multiversal collapse, having broken the Sacred Timeline when he used the Infinity Stones to defy the laws of time travel (rewriting the main timeline instead of creating a divergent one). This is what will inspire Doom to go hunting through the multiverse for the source of the trouble, putting Cap (and his child) in the crosshairs.

Likelihood? Bet on it. That Doomsday teaser with Steve Rogers came first, for a reason. The plot point makes perfect sense, both narratively and on the meta level that the Russo Brothers are clearly working on. Avengers: Endgame’s ending has been a major franchise plothole for years now, and Doomsday is obligated to fix it finally.

A v X is Happening

Avengers vs. X-Men was arguably one of the biggest crossover misfires Marvel has ever done. It should’ve been a simple clash of teams and ideologies, but instead became a convoluted and overstuffed knot, where everything from deep-cut X-Men and Avengers lore to Marvel cosmic lore was thrown at the wall, making for a largely inaccessible mess. Avengers: Doomsday is rumored to be doing its own approach to AvX, which will be just as grand in terms of scope and lore, but ultimately more digestible to a larger fanbase.

The plot leaks are intricate, but boil down to Doom manipulating the Fox X-Men into fighting for their universe against the MCU Avengers/Thunderbolts/Fantastic Four/Wakandans. The MCU heroes are similarly tricked by Doom (and his Tony Stark face) into believing that the X-Men are coming for them, and they took Monica Rambeau as a hostage (in The Marvels post-credits scene). This leads to the MCU heroes traveling to the Fox X-Men universe (Earth-10005) to do battle.

Likelihood? Guaranteed. When the Avengers: Doomsday casting was announced by Marvel Studios, the original X-Men movie actors were a major part of the reveal. They didn’t bring them back for nothing. This throwdown between the MCU and the Marvel film franchise that started the wave (X-Men) is a main event fans are expecting.

Doom’s Origin

In the plot leaks, the MCU version of Doom is from the 31st century, where he ruled Latveria as king, with “Sue Von Doom” as his queen, and his two children, Franklin and Valeria Doom, at his side. Doom’s universe is allegedly annihilated by incursions due to Steve Rogers messing up the timeline. As the sole survivor, Doom is looking for a way to preserve reality and restore his own losses. He proceeds to hunt down a solution to save some portion of reality, believing that only his will is strong enough to tame and organize the multiverse.

Likelihood? Pretty much certain. This proposed origin for Doom is every bit the copy and pasting of Kang the Conqueror’s storyline. That’s what fans have expected ever since Avengers: The Kang Dynasty became Avengers: Doomsday, and some leaked concept art of Doom and family hints that this will definitely turn out to be true.

Scarlet Witch Will Return

The leaks say that one of Doom’s missions in the Earth-616 universe will be to continue gathering figures with the power to alter reality. That mission began at the end of Fantastic Four: First Steps, when Doom made contact with Franklin Richards on Earth-828. In Doomsday, it’s stated that Doom will visit Wundagore Mountain and utilize Franklin’s reality-altering powers to resurrect Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch. Wanda will allegedly be the first of several powerful allies Doom recruits for his plan to create a new world, where he and all his lieutenants will live in their ideal realities. For Wanda, that means a life with her children.

Likelihood? Very high. For years, Marvel executives and Elizabeth Olsen have teased that Scarlet Witch would return, promising the character would receive far more justice than what was seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Wanda fighting for her own world after faring so poorly in the 616 reality would be compelling; the character is heavily obligated to be part of the “Multiverse Saga” conclusion.

The 616 Alliance

One of the more vague subplots of Avengers: Doomsday is how the roster of heroes currently active in the MCU will come together to defend their world, when they haven’t unified since Avengers: Endgame.

According to leaks, Sam Wilson/Captain America’s Avengers squad will have a minor argument with Bucky Barnes’ Thunderbolts/New Avengers squad, with Shuri and the F4 stuck in the middle. The issue will be Monica Rambeau, who is discovered to be on Earth-10005, with the X-Men. Sam and Carol Danvers want to lead an inter-dimensional rescue mission, while Bucky and others think the greater obligation is to protect their Earth. Doom will arrive in the 616 universe along with the F4 and will use his resemblance to Tony Stark to manipulate the heroes into attacking the X-Men, ultimately splitting the MCU heroes into two teams.

Likelihood? Moderately possible. This is one of those areas where it feels like the devil is truly in the details. The basic framework seems likely (the 616 and 10005 universes targeting one another), but how we get there seems like it could vary from what these leaks say. The particulars about characters like Thor, Doom, the Wakandans, Namor, the F4 members (and so many characters in between) are vague, if mentioned at all, while the actual film will have to address so many of these lingering threads from the post-Endgame era, just to get Earth-616 into the fight.

The TVA Gets Annihilated (& Its Avengers)

One of the big Second Act twists in the Avengers: Doomsday plot leaks is Doom annihilating the TVA. It is said to happen at a very pivotal point: Doom has Earth 616 and Earth 10005 pitted against one another, and supposedly steals Cerebro from Earth-10005 to use as a multiversal tracker to find Loki. Doom traces Loki’s path through the TVA and his connection to the end of time, and attacks the multiversal policing agency.

However, Loki has gone off on another mission, recruiting Steve Rogers out of retirement to fight for the multiverse again (since he broke it). With Loki gone, no one is powerful enough to stop Doom, except the new “Multiversal Avengers” the agency recruited. That includes Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), Gambit (Channing Tatum), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and X-23 (Dafne Keen) from Deadpool & Wolverine; Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men; Mister Fantastic from the Fox movies (actor Ioan Gruffudd), and the X-Men: First Class Prof. X and Magneto (James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender). Despite giving it their best effort, the Multiversal Avengers get taken down.

Likelihood? Highly probable (If not entirely accurate). Again: details. The idea that Doom will have to deal with the TVA is obvious, as it’s one of the pillars the villain will have to collapse if he truly means to take sole control of the multiverse. The “Multiversal Avengers” is a concept from the comics that definitely fits here; more importantly, it would pay off a lot of what Deadpool & Wolverine set up – including the mystery of why Thor is holding a dying Deadpool and crying.

Spider-Man: No More Home

Every Avengers movie has to begin with a dark prologue and/or battle, before the title card is even shown. According to multiple leaks, Avengers: Doomsday will keep with that trend by opening with a sequence in which Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man universe is annihilated by incursion, with Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man desperately trying (and failing) to stop it. At the last second, Peter Parker will get whisked away by a portal, as the sole survivor of his world.

Likelihood? Just as probable as the TVA subplot. The two are obviously connected, as Maguire’s Spider-Man shows up later as part of the Multiversal Avengers squad. That suggests that Deadpool and Wolverine gather the squad together; the only question is whether or not that prologue will be even longer, showing other familiar worlds (or characters) dying off, before the final battle for survival begins (like Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man).

Loki & Thor Fight As Brothers (And One Dies)

The climax of Avengers: Doomsday (according to the leaks) takes place at the end of Time and Loki’s throne at the Tree of Life, Yggdrasill (more on that battle, below). At the end of all, there is one major death in the film: Doom kills Thor in front of Loki (a stunning reversal to Infinity War), before taking the Throne and usurping control of the multiverse, creating his new “Battleworld” reality.

Likelihood? Likely (but only temporarily). Doomsday needs to have at least one major character death to make the fans feel the stakes, and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor would do the trick, having had the longest and most dynamic arc in the franchise. However, we also know that the “Secret Wars” comic by Jonathan Hickman includes a major subplot about Doom’s Battleworld using a “Thor Corps” made up of Thor variants as his personal police force. It’s a story element many MCU fans expect to see in Avengers: Secret Wars, so we may “lose” one Thor just to gain a whole lot more.

Doctor Strange Switches Sides

According to leaks, the ‘Battle of Yggdrasill’ will take a turn when Doctor Strange decides to betray the MCU heroes and side with Doom. Strange will allegedly jump into battle when Thor is killed, but in that duel, he will be seduced by Doom’s logic, will, and the very real fact that all of reality is about to be wiped out. With Strange’s help, Doom will finally be able to wrangle control of the multiverse and create Battleworld.

Likelihood? Highly probable, but highly risky. Again, the Secret Wars comic event from the 2010s saw “God-Emperor” Doom rule over Battleworld with Stephen Strange as his main lieutenant, while Strange occupies a very “gray area” space within the story. That’s good material for Benedict Cumberbatch to work with, but to the average viewer, it might look like the MCU is doing a direct rehash of Avengers: Infinity War‘s finale, by having Strange endorse the villain’s victory.

Omega-Level Fight

In the leaks, the Battle of Yggdrasill is a fittingly epic climax to Avengers: Doomsday. Portions of the Avengers and New Avengers, as well as the X-Men and Fantastic Four, all come together, with Thor and Loki having a big reunion, and Steve Rogers getting a moment to reconnect with and unite the Avengers. The three teams (X-Men, Avengers, F4) face Doom and his two lieutenants, Wanda Maximoff and Magneto (Ian McKellen). Highlights are said to include Sentry fighting Doom (and losing), and Doom (having absorbed the Void) killing Patrick Stewart’s Prof. X in a psychic duel. Wanda kills Jean Grey, who passes the Phoenix to Wolverine; Steve Rogers battles Doom using Thor’s Stormbreaker ax, but loses (leading to Thor’s death and Doctor Strange’s betrayal).

Likelihood? High (with tweaks). The final climactic battle at Yggdrasill is all but inevitable, given the events of the Loki TV series. However, some specifics of the battle – like Steve wielding Stormbreaker, Sentry/Void’s presence, and some of the X-Men details (like Phoenix Force Wolverine) – feel like they may or may not pan out as described.

Villain Cabal Cameo (828 Strikes Back)

While the Battle of Yggdrasill is unfolding, it’s said that the heroes who stayed back to defend Earth-616 will have their work cut out for them when a villain team from the F4’s Earth-828 comes looking to take out the competition and/or Doom. That “cabal” will consist of the Superior Iron Man, Captain Hydra, and Maestro Hulk (infamous and powerful villain variants of the Avengers heroes), as well as “King” Thanos (also a deep-cut comics Easter egg). That fight will unfold on Earth-616.

Likelihood? Questionable. If the leaks said that Doom pulls the Cabal into the Battle of Yggdrasill, it would make a lot more sense; as it reads now, it’s hard to see why the villain team attacking the 616 universe, and its remaining protectors, would be all that important to the story. It also raises larger questions about how important the Earth-616 storyline can be in the second and third acts, when A vs X and the TVA attack are happening. The Cabal members would be a massive fan-service Easter egg, but not much else, unless they have a larger purpose to come in Secret Wars. The real make-or-break factor would be who they cast as the Cabal (the original actors, or major celebrity recasts).

(Medieval) Battleworld

The leaks say that Avengers: Doomsday will end with Doom victorious. From the end of time, Doom will be able to claim the remnants of the multiverse and fashion them into a world of his own imagining: Battleworld. It’s said the surviving MCU heroes will all wake up in a world that looks like Medieval Times, with an entirely new history to the world and new memories and identities.

Likelihood: 50/50. Avengers: Infinity War ended on a note of Thanos winning his victory, but didn’t reveal the new status quo of the surviving heroes. Avengers: Doomsday will likely end with a brief glimpse of the world Doom creates, or at least Doom seated on his version of the Multiversal throne. With a movie that’s potentially this loaded with content, it’s hard to bet on getting an extensive look at Battleworld and the new reality the heroes are living in, before Secret Wars. Much easier to start that second film as a total reintroduction to the MCU, crafted in Doom’s image.

Immortus Doom

One of the biggest twists in the Avengers: Doomsday leaks is the reveal that Doom discovered the multiverse early on in his life and created the Sacred Timeline after going to war with his own variants, using Alioth as his WMD. While this Doom is trying to control the multiverse, his variants form a Council of Dooms to stop him. That means Doom was the true master of the multiverse, not the Council of Kangs, and the TVA never knew the true origin of the Sacred Timeline.

Likelihood? Very uncertain. This subplot would be an obvious substitution for Kang the Conqueror’s connection to He Who Remains (as seen in the Loki Season 1 finale) and the Council of Kangs backstory. However, Avengers: Doomsday could easily (and almost has to) see Doom wiping out the Council of Kangs, to eliminate that competing threat to the multiverse. Replacing the entire storyline of He Who Remains, Kang, and Victor Timely, after the MCU already committed to it, seems less believable. It would be far easier to have Doom happy in his native timeline and reality, only to be scorned by the multiversal war and seek to bring order to a chaotic mess. That’s an antagonist arc people can relate to, with enough gravitas for Robert Downey Jr. to chew up the scenery.

Tony Stark’s Retcon Origin (Always Doom)

The other big twist reveal in the Doomsday leaks is that Doom isn’t some evil Tony Stark variant: Tony Stark was always a unique variant of Doom. Supposedly, Doom witnessed the twist of fate that saw his 616 variant get adopted by two wealthy Americans: Howard and Maria Stark. Doom, perhaps fascinated by the heroic turn his variant took, allowed the Avengers timeline to exist and flourish, making him that much more scornful that those same heroes caused the destruction of his own reality.

Likelihood? Low. There have been other Avengers: Doomsday leaks that state Doom uses his own tech and research to steal Tony Stark’s face, to manipulate the Earth-616 heroes into trusting him as if he were Tony’s variant. That’s a lot less problematic than an adopted Tony Stark, and more in line with the scheming character that the leaks describe Doom as being. However, the main reason for going with this Tony-Doom connection would be to establish that the MCU has yet to reveal its “real” Iron Man, clearing the way for the role to finally be recast, while recasting RDJ as the MCU Doom, in every sense. We’d never watch Avengers: Age of Ultron the same way again.