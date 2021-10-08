Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Evangeline Lilly Praises the New Marvel Script

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been filming in London for a matter of months, and Evangeline Lilly says the threequel might be the best movie in the whole trilogy. Speaking in support of her new feature South of Heaven, Lilly praised the work of Jeff Loveness, saying he’s one of the best writers the Ant-Man franchise has had.

“I think he is phenomenal. I think he’s one of the best writers we’ve ever had. I think he’s got an incredible mastery of voice,” Lilly told Collider about the writer. “So, on the page, I could hear all the characters, and I knew that he’d really kind of harnessed each person’s unique personality. I just think that it’s going to be really special. I actually think it has the chance to be the best one we’ve done yet.”

Though little is known about the Ant-man threequel, helmer Peyton Reed previously told us the story could dive further into the backstory between Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym and Michele Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne.

“There’s definitely a lot to discover about Janet van Dyne, and when we talk about the fact that she’s evolved as a result of being in the Quantum Realm for 30 years, we’ve seen a little demonstration of that, but we really have yet to learn kind of how she’s evolved and what she’s like as a person,” he said. “That’s something that we just scratched the surface of in this movie, so I definitely would be excited to further that story.”

The first two Ant-Man movies are now streaming on Disney+. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is due out February 17, 2023.

