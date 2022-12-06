Marvel Star Teases "Dark and Difficult" Revelations in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

A small superhero is hiding a big secret in Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) — the original Wasp and the mother of Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) — returned after spending 30 years lost in the Quantum Realm in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. But with the film's villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) having dominion over time, the secrets of decades past won't stay buried for long. "What are you so afraid of?" Hope asked Janet in the sequel's first trailer. "There's something I never told you," a cryptic Janet said, hinting at a dark secret that won't come to light until the Ant-Man sequel hits theaters on February 17th.

"Hope was so excited to get her mom back, and she was thinking, 'This is going to be a fantasy, and I'm going to have my mom, and we're going to be best friends, and we'll tell each other everything, and my life will be perfect," Lilly said during a post-panel discussion at Brazil's CCXP convention. "Life is never perfect, especially with our parents. Especially with parents who have spent 30 years in the Quantum Realm."

When Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) invents a device that's like "a satellite for deep space, but Quantum," the Ant-Fam finds themselves sucked into the Quantum Realm. While trapped in the subatomic dimension with her parents, Janet and original Ant-Man Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Hope and the heroes will encounter strange new creatures, even stranger inhabitants, and even more stranger foes like the huge-headed killing machine M.O.D.O.K.

"There's a lot that Hope doesn't know and doesn't find out about her mom until this journey begins, and it's a dark and difficult thing to deal with for her," Lilly said.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, superhero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17th, 2023.