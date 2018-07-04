‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Marvel Producer Hints At How Janet Van Dyne’s Wasp Ages

When Ant-Man and the Wasp hits the silver screen just under three weeks from now, we’ll formally be introduced to Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer).

Sacrificing herself to stop a nuclear warhead, Janet went subatomic and got trapped in the Quantum Realm. Though little is known about the mysterious realm – we did see a glimpse of it in Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange – Ant-Man and the Wasp executive producer Stephen Broussard promises that many questions regarding the Quantum Realm are soon to be answered.

During a press visit to the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp, Broussard hinted to ComicBook.com that several questions about the Quantum Realm, including how Janet Van Dyne manages to age in a subatomic realm, will be answered shortly.

“We will definitely get into all those questions,” Broussard explained. “That’s part of the questions that our heroes is like, you know, it’s such a — the mission sort of speak is kind of this wing and a prayer, this mission of faith, you know, that they’re hoping she’s down there kind of thing as they go on it and they have those same questions.”

“You know, what has life been like for her?”

Van Dyne – the original Wasp – did appear in the initial Ant-Man, although the character had a nonspeaking cameo and was portrayed by actress Hayley Lovitt. Pfeiffer was first attached to the role at last year’s San Diego Comic Con. The Batman alum did, however, have some reservations about the project before hopping on board.

“My first exposure to Marvel would have been Spider-Man and then Iron Man, both of which I really loved,” she said. “I guess I discovered Marvel through my children. Then I saw Ant-Man, and I really loved it. At first, I thought Ant-Man? I was not familiar with the superhero Ant-Man. But the sound of it I was a little skeptical, but I really was pleasantly surprised.”

Like many other Hollywood stars in this day in age, the potential to play in a blockbuster superhero movie was seemingly too good to pass up. Plus it helped, Pfeiffer said, to have Paul Rudd as movie’s male lead.

“I’ve always been such a Paul Rudd fan, and the movie was really smart and funny and also grounded in reality in a way that it had this very unusual tone to it that I think set it apart from a lot of the other superhero movies that I had seen,” she explained.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will zoom into theaters on July 6. Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Other movies on the Marvel Studios docket include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.