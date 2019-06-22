Marvel Stars Anthony Mackie And Frank Grillo Team Up In New Netflix’s Point Blank Trailer

Marvel fans are used to seeing Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo face off in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Falcon and Crossbones in films like Captain America: Civil War, but Mackie and Grillo will actually find themselves on the same side in Netflix’s new project Point Blank, and you can now check out the first trailer for the film in the video above.

As you can see in the trailer, the film centers around an ER Nurse named Paul (Mackie), whose wife is kidnapped and the only way to get her back is by getting a patient out of the hospital. Thing is that patient (Grillo) turns out to be extremely capable and dangerous, though he isn’t necessarily the bad guy in this situation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paul learns that the people behind the kidnapping are actually dirty cops, and Grillo’s managed to make them a bit mad. Now it’s up to them to find a way to both take down the dirty cops and save Paul’s family in the process.

You can check out the full trailer in the video above and the official description for Point Blank can be found below.

“When his pregnant wife is kidnapped and held as collateral, Paul, an ER nurse, must team with the badly injured career criminal and murder suspect under his charge in order to save the lives of his wife and unborn child. Pitted against rival gangs and a deadly ring of corrupt cops, the unlikely duo find a way to survive together in the fight of their lives. A gritty, action-packed thriller starring Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo only on Netflix July 12, 2019.”

Fans can see Mackie’s character Falcon on the big screen as well in Avengers: Endgame, as the hero is one of the many who make their way back to existence after the Avengers undo the snap with a snap of their own. As we learn in Endgame, Falcon will also be the next Captain America after Steve Rogers decides to live out his life with Peggy Carter after returning the Infinity Stones to their proper places in time. The next time we see Sam Wilson on the big screen he could very well be wearing the red, white, and blue colors of Cap, but first, we’ll see him in the Disney+ show Falcon & Winter Soldier.

Point Blank hits Netflix on July 12th.