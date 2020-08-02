Marvel Fan Creates A Trailer for the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might be the single largest thread of the fabric that makes up pop culture today. To date, the Disney-owned franchise has gathered nearly $23 billion for the House of Mouse over the course of 12 years. As it stands now, the shared cinematic universe has nearly a dozen announced projects in various stages of development and by the end of next year, it's entirely likely the franchise will have made $25 billion at the worldwide box office.

Suffice to say, the MCU has a fan following unlike anything Hollywood has seen before. The fandom rivals that of Star Trek, Star Wars, and Doctor Who — franchises that have been around for decades. If you're one of the few who has yet to take in one of the dozens of films the MCU has to offer, you need not fret — one of those aforementioned fans has put together a convenient trailer for you.

Going through the duration of the MCU from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame, the trailer introduces fans to virtually every major character that pops at one time or another from Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark to Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and beyond. Check it out for yourself in its entirety above.

Earlier this year, Captain America's Chris Evans attributed the success of the MCU largely to the dedication of Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

"As much as I'd love to say that it's the actors that are all so wonderful in the roles, I've seen plenty of movies at this caliber with wonderful actors. You love to attribute it to just the director and I've also seen wonderful directors that make movies like this that kind of miss," Evans said on THR's podcast. "I guess, the buck stops with Kevin Feige, doesn't it? I mean, it must. It'd be on thing if there were a few good Marvel movies and then a few stinkers. It'd be one thing if every other shop in town was making the hits as often as Marvel was but it's just not happening that way. I guess when you start to collect the data and figure out what's the common denominator, I really think it must be Kevin Feige."

The vast majority of MCU movies are now streaming on Disney+.

