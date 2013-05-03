Marvel Cinematic Universe Fan Imagines an Epic Thunderbolts Lineup

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed into some interesting directions in its upcoming Phase 4, with countless new franchises and characters set to join the fray. One of the most highly-anticipated possibilities among fans has been the Thunderbolts, a group of antihero characters who join forces under the direction of Thunderbolt Ross (William Hurt). While there hasn't been an official confirmation as to when and how the Thunderbolts could officially debut, a new fan-made roster imagines what it could look like. The slate, from Reddit user Wico90, mixes established MCU characters with ones that fans expect to see in upcoming properties, and even a few more unexpected options too.

In addition to Ross, the hypothetical Thunderbolts roster includes The Incredible Hulk's Abomination (Tim Roth), Iron Man 3's Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell), Ant-Man and The Wasp's Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) and Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl), and Black Widow's Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). There also are a few rumored or speculated choices, including Taskmaster (O.T. Fagbenle), Songbird (Erin Kellyman), and even Moonstone (Katheryn Winnick).

Before Thunderbolts potentially becomes its own franchise in the MCU, fans have to first see what Marvel has planned for Phase 4, something that has taken longer than expected amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everybody's very afraid of each other," The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie said of working during the pandemic. "The food is bad because they have to pack it up somewhere else and bring it to us in Ziploc bags. Yeah, it's awful. You're literally living in quarantine. It's not like the NBA bubble where they had a barbershop and friends to hang out with. No, if you get within six feet of somebody, there's some little Czech dude coming and poking you with a stick saying, 'You have to move.' So it's rough."

