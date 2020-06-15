The Eternals: New Casting Could Reveal Major Plot Point in Marvel History

✖

Marvel's The Eternals has been delayed until 2021 (instead of November), but while that's definitely a disappointment for fans, it's also an opportunity. The Eternals are definitely one of the more obscure sets of Marvel Comics characters that Marvel Studios has tried to adapt for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which means fans can use the extra time until the movie's arrival to learn some interesting things. Case in point: today a new cast listing for Eternals seems to reveal yet another major point in the timeline of the MCU that the film will explore! Take a look at those Mild Spoilery details below!

The casting site Mandy.com (h/t/ The Direct) claims an actor named Noaman Saeed is starring in Marvel's The Eternals, as a background actor who will be a 'guest to a Babylonian wedding.' That casting seems to be our first confirmation that Eternals will indeed be examining different eras of the ancient MCU timeline - including the era of Babylon, the kingdom of ancient Mesopotamia. Babylon existed between 18th and 6th century BC, in what would now be Iraq. In Marvel lore, there is a small amount of history dedicated to Babylon - but one particular piece of it is crucial to the backstory of The Eternals, and could be a major twist in the film's story!

Angelina Jolie stars in Eternals as Thena, a legendary warrior, and daughter of the Eternals leader Zuras, who inspired the Greek myth of the goddess Athena (among many others). A key twist in the Eternals mythos is that in ancient Babylon Thena fell in love with a unique member of the Eternals' rival race the Deviants, creating a bond of love between the two sets of superpowered beings, for the first time ever. However, Thena and Kro would have a falling out, as the latter began to assume new identities and manipulate world events, making dark use of his long life and power of regeneration/invulnerability. Kro would eventually pop up as a surprise antagonist in the modern age, after spawning some superpowered children with Thena in the '40s.

Obviously, if Eternals the movie is taking time out to do a wedding scene in Babylon, it suggests that Kro could pop-up in the movie as a major villain (since we still don't know who that is) and that his connection to Thena could be a major twist in the film. That's all speculation but seems to fit with other additional hints of Eternals storyline that fans have managed to piece together.

