Captain Rogers Trends After Marvel's Eternals Trailer
Marvel's Eternals has released its first teaser trailer, and naturally, fans (and critics) are lighting up social media with their reactions. Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhan's story of the immortal race of beings that have guided human history came with the standard ending of a post-title scene from the film, which showed the Eternals family sitting down for a meal. The topic of dinner conversation certainly made Marvel Cinematic Universe fans' ears pop-up, as the Eternals compare notes about who will take over leading the Avengers, following the death of "Captain Rogers and Iron Man... "
Thanks to that quote, "Captain Rogers" is now a trending topic on social media!
Correct Terminology
When you realize they call him "Captain Rogers" because they still have Captain America. https://t.co/X0ZzhaWXSd pic.twitter.com/XKKnQ28nJ0— 🎄Academy X-tudent🎄 (@LetsAcademyX) May 24, 2021
“now that Captain ROGERS and IRON MAN are gone” such a simple little thing yet very pleasing to me because Captain AMERICA is doing perfectly fine thank you. pic.twitter.com/JxUvpeDpXl— Sasha ✪ ४ (@Winter_Mischief) May 24, 2021
Marvel Studios is clearly careful about every single word spoken in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie - because if the Eternals had said "Captain America" was gone, the disrespect to Sam Wilson would've been too real.
Avengers Breaking Bad
So now that Captain Rogers & Iron Man are both gone ... pic.twitter.com/aXbaQd1MvT— Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 24, 2021
Fandom gets the ball rolling on what is clearly going to be another Marvel movie meme craze.
Made It Hurt Again
"so now that captain rogers and iron man are both gone..." THANKS FOR REMINDING ME HOW MUCH I MISS STEVE AND TONY MARVEL😭#Eternals pic.twitter.com/VsMV9vYZFb— 𝙠𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙖 🦋⧗ 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚✨💛 (@swiftiestanwbu) May 24, 2021
"so now that captain rogers and iron man are both gone..."
OKAY, WHY DID IT HAVE TO HURT LIKE HELL? IT'S JUST ONE LINE FROM A TEASER TRAILER, GODDAMN IT 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/piFTOrikjo— mik | IA CUZ 🔥 HELL WEEK 🔥 (@miklovesstony) May 24, 2021
A LOT of Marvel fans are clearly NOT over the tragic losses of Avengers: Endgame. This trailer just brought it all back.
I'm Fine...
“now that captain rogers and ironman are gone—“
hahaha im good no worries pic.twitter.com/bN1Mlp0vcO— M&M ¨̮ | Papi Churro (@bby_native) May 24, 2021
Some fans kept a brave face on hearing those lines - they just died on the inside.
Took Me A Second There...
at first I’m like ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀but then i realize— 𝐀𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐀 ✩ (@epickosc) May 24, 2021
“captain rogers ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀we have this
is gone”⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀captain america pic.twitter.com/AYAECRhDVp
Some fans didn't even realize the impact of that dialogue... at first. But when it hit, it definitely hit kind of different.
New Leader of The Avengers
“So now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are both gone, who do you think is going to lead the avengers?”— chiara ✪ (@WINTERJEDII) May 24, 2021
Sam Wilson, the new captain america #Eternals pic.twitter.com/oHzKTfEzxn
He's got the experience, and he's got the shield - but is that enough?
Marvel Twitter Approves
The excitement from Marvel Twitter that they called Steve Rogers “Captain Rogers” instead of “Captain America” because we got Sam Wilson as Captain America. 😭😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zExrYBSHU7— BLACKLIVESMATTER (@Jasamgurlie) May 24, 2021
Indeed, Marvel Twitter is going OFF right now about this!
Put Some Respect On His Name
“now that captain rogers is gone—“
you have captain sam wilson now. let’s start putting respect on my besties name.— guneet (@catwsthefilm) May 24, 2021
It IS about time we start referring to him as "Captain Sam Wilson," no?
WE ARE ALL THE ETERNALS
Anyone upset by, "Now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are gone, who will lead the Avengers?" in the #Eternals teaser missed the point.— WriterIowa 🇺🇲 (@writeriowa) May 24, 2021
Their family is just like fans. Our discussion started right after Endgame. No one is dissing Sam, Peter, or Carol - they're simply speculating. pic.twitter.com/FX7eo17GSp
This fan has a point: the Eternals are really filling in for MCU fans in a very meta way during this scene. Even THEY cannot know what a being like Kevin Feige has planned next.
Oh Captain My Captain
captain rogers *sobs* pic.twitter.com/ys0r3CL4ex— madney twirl enthusiast (@bucksmelodrama) May 24, 2021
The obligatory appreciation post for "Captain" Steve Rogers and/or Chris Evans.