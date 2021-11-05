Captain Rogers Trends After Marvel's Eternals Trailer

By Kofi Outlaw

Marvel's Eternals has released its first teaser trailer, and naturally, fans (and critics) are lighting up social media with their reactions. Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhan's story of the immortal race of beings that have guided human history came with the standard ending of a post-title scene from the film, which showed the Eternals family sitting down for a meal. The topic of dinner conversation certainly made Marvel Cinematic Universe fans' ears pop-up, as the Eternals compare notes about who will take over leading the Avengers, following the death of "Captain Rogers and Iron Man... "

Thanks to that quote, "Captain Rogers" is now a trending topic on social media!

Correct Terminology

Marvel Studios is clearly careful about every single word spoken in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie - because if the Eternals had said "Captain America" was gone, the disrespect to Sam Wilson would've been too real. 

Avengers Breaking Bad

Fandom gets the ball rolling on what is clearly going to be another Marvel movie meme craze. 

Made It Hurt Again

A LOT of Marvel fans are clearly NOT over the tragic losses of Avengers: Endgame. This trailer just brought it all back. 

I'm Fine...

Some fans kept a brave face on hearing those lines - they just died on the inside. 

Took Me A Second There...

Some fans didn't even realize the impact of that dialogue... at first. But when it hit, it definitely hit kind of different. 

New Leader of The Avengers

He's got the experience, and he's got the shield - but is that enough?

Marvel Twitter Approves

Indeed, Marvel Twitter is going OFF right now about this! 

Put Some Respect On His Name

It IS about time we start referring to him as "Captain Sam Wilson," no?

WE ARE ALL THE ETERNALS

This fan has a point: the Eternals are really filling in for MCU fans in a very meta way during this scene. Even THEY cannot know what a being like Kevin Feige has planned next. 

Oh Captain My Captain

The obligatory appreciation post for "Captain" Steve Rogers and/or Chris Evans. 

