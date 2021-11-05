Captain Rogers Trends After Marvel's Eternals Trailer

Marvel's Eternals has released its first teaser trailer, and naturally, fans (and critics) are lighting up social media with their reactions. Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhan's story of the immortal race of beings that have guided human history came with the standard ending of a post-title scene from the film, which showed the Eternals family sitting down for a meal. The topic of dinner conversation certainly made Marvel Cinematic Universe fans' ears pop-up, as the Eternals compare notes about who will take over leading the Avengers, following the death of "Captain Rogers and Iron Man... "

Thanks to that quote, "Captain Rogers" is now a trending topic on social media!