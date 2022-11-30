Marvel Fans Celebrate Chadwick Boseman's 46th Birthday
Chadwick Boseman would have turned 46 today and Marvel fans are celebrating the actor. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still sitting at the top of the box office. The Marvel feature serves as both a furthering of his work and a stunning tribute to a talent that was taken away far too soon. His death from cancer still rings in fans' minds after the ensuing years. It feels like a lot of people still miss his presence as King T'Challa in the Black Panther franchise. However, it would be hard to argue that Ryan Coogler didn't do his best to honor his friend with his work on Wakanda Forever. Letitia Wright and all of her co-stars have talked about how much they put into doing right by his legacy with their work on the sequel. With social media in such a strange place, its always nice to highlight the positive and there's no shortage of good vibes when it comes to Boseman. Check out some of the best posts right here.
Kevin Feige spoke about the star's absence on the red carpet with Variety. "It was an honor. There was an event called D23 about a month or so ago. Chadwick was honored as a Disney Legend and I got to meet his whole family there for the first time," Feige explained. "I just feel very lucky and thankful that I got to have him in my life for the short time that I did. And importantly, at such a young age, he had such a body of work that it will last forever. That generation after generation after generation will get to feel his presence."
Happy Birthday to Chadwick Boseman. The actor would’ve turned 46 today. His legacy lives on forever. 👑 pic.twitter.com/ddGnQi52uF— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) November 29, 2022
What's your favorite Boseman memory? Let us know in the comments!
Remembering you on your birthday @chadwickboseman— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 28, 2022
Happy birthday. We miss you #BlackPanther forever. pic.twitter.com/k3WibbZTfN
Happy Birthday & Rest in Peace to Anderson SC native Chadwick Boseman would’ve been 46 years old today 🙏🏽🕊 pic.twitter.com/6djqLQAiYL— Sauce Carolina 🌙🌴 (@SauceCarolina) November 29, 2022
happy birthday to Chadwick Boseman, the king himself. here is one of my favorite videos from the first black panther press tour pic.twitter.com/t9SX5LsJD6— αηgεℓα вαssεтт sтαη αccσυηт (@heyyitsjanea) November 29, 2022
BTS clip of the cast & crew celebrating Chadwick Boseman’s birthday during the filming of #Avengers Infinity War. pic.twitter.com/wFh1gbrWPq— POC Culture is on HIVE (@POCculture) November 29, 2022
Happy Birthday Chad, we love you 🤍🤍 #givingseason #thecbfa @chadwickboseman @meta @girlswhocode pic.twitter.com/ccgKzaqbB8— Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts (@bosemanfdn) November 29, 2022
Happy heavenly birthday to Chadwick Boseman. We will never forget you✊🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/lIS42CY37P— The Nerd Council (@TheNerdCouncil_) November 29, 2022
🎥 Sebastian Stan via @bosemanfdn's Instagram talking about Chadwick Boseman in honor of his birthday and asking for donations for the Chadwick Boseman Foundation ❤️🩹 pic.twitter.com/t5RIsNLe9a— Sebastian Stan Archive (@MidiasStan) November 29, 2022
happy birthday to the late chadwick boseman. he would’ve been 46-years-old today. may you continue to rest easy king, we miss you. ✨💟 pic.twitter.com/Y8DSv2pvEZ— khalia. | king chadwick day 🌺 (@VERONASFILMS) November 29, 2022
Today, would have been @chadwickboseman’s 45th birthday 🕊️
To celebrate him, here’s a look back at when he joined @DJAce live in the studio to not only talk about Black Panther, but praise his co-star Letitia Wright ❤️
We love you and we miss you Chadwick ✊🏾 Rest in Power pic.twitter.com/MewdbOSOFJ— BBC Radio 1Xtra (@1Xtra) November 29, 2022
Today is Chadwick Boseman’s birthday.
Towards the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a tribute to this day is featured on a license plate.
The license plate reads: CB112976 pic.twitter.com/R1YbASgVE2— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 29, 2022