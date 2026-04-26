Marvel Fans Think a Legend of Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy is About to Return After 19 Years

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be the most ambitious film Marvel Studios has attempted, bringing together a stacked ensemble cast that unites various corners of the multiverse. It’s been confirmed that the movie features multiple superhero teams, with the New Avengers, Sam Wilson’s Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men all coming together in the conflict against Doctor Doom. Doomsday even sees Steve Rogers return to the fold, but it looks like some notable characters will be left on the sidelines. So far, no actors associated with the Spider-Man films are confirmed to appear in the next Avengers movie, but some fans are convinced an icon of the Sam Raimi trilogy is returning.

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On X, the account No Context Tobey Maguire shared some images of Kirsten Dunst out and about. The Mary Jane Watson actress is seen sporting red hair, causing some to wonder if this is a sign that Dunst is going to reprise her role in an upcoming Marvel movie. Check out the post in the space below:

🚨Kirsten Dunst was recently spotted with Red hair again after so many years



Could she be returning as Mary Jane Watson in the next Avengers films ? 👀 pic.twitter.com/SBTnN8Pvlk — No Context Tobey Maguire (@OocTobeyM) April 26, 2026

Is Kirsten Dunst Returning as Mary Jane in the Avengers Movies?

While it’s unlikely Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will appear in Avengers: Doomsday (Holland was busy shooting The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day last year), there have been rumors that Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man will show up. Obviously, that hasn’t been confirmed, but if Maguire does indeed reprise his iteration of Peter Parker, it wouldn’t be a shock for Mary Jane to also be there in some capacity. Granted, MJ probably wouldn’t have the biggest role, but she could appear in a sequence depicting a multiversal incursion happening in Peter 2’s reality. The endless speculation about Doomsday is why theories about Kirsten Dunst aren’t far-fetched, but there’s a more plausible explanation for her hair color.

Other than Dunst (a natural blonde) simply wanting to dye her hair red, the actress was recently cast in the upcoming A Minecraft Sequel. She will portray Alex, who is one of the default skins Minecraft game players can choose. One of Alex’s defining traits is her red hair, so it’s definitely possible Dunst’s hair color is related to her role in A Minecraft Sequel. The film, which is scheduled to premiere in 2027, is set to begin filming soon. Back in January, Jason Momoa hinted that cameras will be rolling at the end of April. Assuming everything has remained on track, A Minecraft Sequel will star production in the next few days — if it hasn’t already.

Dunst is likely going to be busy with A Minecraft Sequel for a while. As a point of comparison, the original Minecraft Movie started production in January 2024 and wrapped a few months later that April. If A Minecraft Sequel follows a similar schedule, that would take filming into July. Dunst has also been cast in The Housemaid’s Secret, the sequel to the hit erotic thriller The Housemaid. Like A Minecraft Sequel, The Housemaid’s Secret is set to come out in 2027, meaning filming will commence later this year. These commitments could create potential scheduling conflicts with Marvel (assuming the studio is interested in bringing Dunst back). Avengers: Secret Wars will be in production this summer, so Dunst could theoretically shoot a cameo between Minecraft and The Housemaid’s Secret, but she may also want to take a break between the two and recharge.

While it’s seemingly unlikely Dunst is going to film anything for Marvel in the immediate future, she could have shot a role for Doomsday at some point in the past year. After all, Marvel kept Chris Evans’ return under wraps until the first Doomsday teaser trailer, so there are likely other surprises in store for fans. Whether or not Dunst is one of them remains to be seen. As fun as it would be to see her as Mary Jane again, it would arguably be underwhelming if she just had a brief cameo and didn’t have much to do. Since Doomsday and Secret Wars aren’t hyper-focused on Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, it might be better if MJ was just referenced, similar to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

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