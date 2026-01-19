Minecraft 2 Is Better Than the Original in 1 Specific Way, According to Jason Momoa (& There’s A Big Filming Update)

A Minecraft Movie 2 is coming from the team behind one of the biggest hits of 2025. The movie, based on the popular sandbox game, ended up as the highest-grossing film released in 2025, making $424 million domestically, beating out Lilo & Stitch by just over $300,000. Worldwide, it finished in fifth place behind Ne Zha 2, Zootopia 2, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Lilo & Stitch, finishing at $958.2 million. It was no surprise that it would end up getting a sequel, and Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre) is returning to make the film with the original cast back in tow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jason Momia appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the upcoming sequel. He first talked about how excited he is about making the new Minecraft movie after only reading the script. “The script is even better. It’s so good, I was laughing out loud. I haven’t laughed out loud in a very long time at a script,” Momoa said. “I was perplexed on the first script, this one I’m laughing out loud.”

Momoa also gave some surprising news about the upcoming Minecraft movie, saying that they were going to start shooting the movie at the end of April. Momoa played Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, a video game store owner who finally found his purpose in life when he entered the Overworld and discovered the wonders of the world of Minecraft. Momoa will be back for the sequel, as will Jack Black, who plays the game’s playable character, Steve.

What to Expect from A Minecraft Movie 2

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

Jared Hess has already talked at length about the ideas for the sequel, and the first film even featured a post-credit scene that hints at what could come next. Of course, in that scene, there was a “massivelty critical character” from the game named Alex. For those who don’t know the game, Alex is the female version of Steve if the gamer wants to change the gender when they are playing Minecraft.

However, Hess has said that Steve and Alex will be two completely different people in A Minecraft Movie 2. Jack Black played Steve in the first film, while Alice May Connolly played Alex in the post-credit scene (albeit from behind without her face shown). Kate McKinnon made the vocal cameo as the character. It is unclear who will play Alex in the upcoming Minecraft sequel. However, there was something else in the post-credit scene that could hint at what is to come.

Alex lives in Steve’s old house, and he returned there to get his stuff, and there was a chest there. Some fans believe it might be an Ender Chest. For those who don’t know, they are exclusive chests for each player and can be accessed anywhere in any dimension. They could also be used to lead players into the End, which is a dark, void-like dimension with separate islands and a giant Ender Dragon. “It’ll be so much fun to go back into the world. The fans are just having such a good time,” Hess said. “We teased it in the end credits, and the fans seem to be going wild for it.”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!