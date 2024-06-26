Fantastic Four: Marvel's Kevin Feige Reveals When Filming Starts

Marvel's Kevin Feige revealed that The Fantastic Four begins filming even sooner than anyone thought. On The Official Marvel Podcast, the MCU architect shared that The Fantastic Four begins filming the day after San Diego Comic-Con. Now, we knew that Matt Shakman's new movie was going to get rolling this summer. But, this new bit of information shows the fans how quickly Marvel Studios wants to get Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bacharach and Joseph Quinn all together. Feige would also talk a little bit about the other happenings with the movie as well. (Rumors about the setting, what role Galactus will play, and the presence of Doctor Doom abound on social media.) Still, this is the most concrete confirmation that fans have received about filming yet.

"Our director, Matt Shakman has already moved to London, and we start filming at the end of July," Feige divulged. "Funny story, we start shooting the Monday after Comic-Con. We start filming the day after on The Fantastic Four. I'm extremely excited, because those characters are mainstays, are legendary pillars of the Marvel Universe that we've never gotten to play with or explore in any significant way apart from [Doctor Strange in the] Multiverse of Madness and a few fun teases before, in the way we're doing that film. So, I'm extremely excited."

Fantstic Four Leads Marvel Studios Into The Future

(Photo: The Fantastic Four taken straight out of the comics. - Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics)

While a lot of the upcoming MCU slate has energized fans, The Fantastic Four occupies a specific corner of that delirium. For Kevin Feige, Marvel's First Family is near and dear to his heart. Along with the X-Men, the Marvel Studios boss told EW that he's excited to debut their take on the iconic characters after their relative absence from the movies for a little while. (This year's Deadpool & Wolverine actually marks the first full integration after some teases with Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Kamala Khan's surprising mutant lineage.) But, fans are going to be excited for what's coming with The Fantastic Four.

"Well, we talked a little bit about Secret Wars. We talked about [Avengers: The] Kang Dynasty as related to [Ant-Man and the Wasp:] Quantumania," Feige teased all the way back in 2023. "The only other one in terms of me personally and my 23-year history is the Fantastic Four."

"We sort of talked about mutants and that whole aspect to the Marvel world, but Fantastic Four is the foundation for everything that came after in the comics. There's certainly been versions of it [on screen], but never inhabiting the storytelling of the MCU," he added. "And that's something that is really exciting for us. People will start to hear more about that soon. We plan on that being a big pillar of the MCU going forward, just the way they've been in the comics for 50 or 60 years."

