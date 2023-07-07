Marvel's Florence Pugh Reveals Origin of Her Iconic Frown

Florence Pugh has developed quite a unique filmography over the years, from blockbuster fare to under-the-radar indie films. In a new interview, Pugh is revealing the origin of one distinct aspect of her onscreen performances. In a recent interview with BBC Radio, Pugh spoke about the frown she has done onscreen in movies like Midsommar, and revealed that it is not an intentional choice on her part.

"I don't even mean to do it," Pugh revealed. "It's just genuinely something my face does when I start feeling sad. I remember a boyfriend of mine once, when we would argue or when I'd be sad I'd be like… My whole mouth would be quivering. And he'd be like 'No, no! Stop! Stop stop stop.' And I would not be letting myself cry but my whole bottom mouth would be quivering and dimpling. And even when I do cry now on camera it still happens."

What Is Florence Pugh's Next Movies?

Pugh has a number of highly-anticipated projects on the horizon, including playing Princess Irulan in Dune: Part Two, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters later this year.

"It's actually an interesting point because for the majority of my career I've worked with lots of older actors that I've had to pinch myself for working with," Pugh explained in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. "I've learnt a lot just by watching. To do 'Dune' with those specific actors at the front, like Timmy [Chalamet] and Zendaya and Austin [Butler]—they are remarkable people, number one, and unbelievable actors, number two. They're stars in their own ways, not in the cliché way of using the word. They're just—they're sparkly people. I'm now lucky enough to call them all my friends, which is super exciting. For me to be able to work with the 'young Hollywood' of the moment, and them being beautiful people, and then have them on my phone when I want to text them—to see that that's the direction in which our industry is going is such a wonderful feeling."

When Will Florence Pugh Return to the MCU?

After appearances in Black Widow and Hawkeye, Pugh is set to reprise her role as Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe entry Thunderbolts, after already appearing as the character in 2021's Black Widow and Hawkeye.

"When I first signed onto Marvel, lots of people from the indie-film world were all telling me that I was never going to go back to small movies again, and it always kind of wound me up," Pugh explained in a recent interview with Total Film. "Because I think there's beauty in all types of those films. There's beauty in the massive, epic storylines like Dune, like Marvel, like even Oppenheimer that I did. They're amazing, mega movies. And then there's also beauty in all these little ones that not everyone is going to see, but are going to affect the right person at the right time. I've never, ever only thought that I was going to just do one type of movie. I've always known that I want to dabble in all areas."

